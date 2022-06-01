We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
Audrianna Jones, 9, climbs out of the Robin Hood Park pool in Keene in July 2019. The pool was closed last year due to a shortage of lifeguards, but is slated to reopen later this month, the city's parks and recreation director said this week.
Unlike last year, Bohannon said the city has enough lifeguards now to staff both pools. This year, Bohannon said the city has hired 12 lifeguards. The Sentinel previously reported the city usually hires about 17 lifeguards during the summer, but last summer was only able to hire 11.
"Last year many of our recruits were 15 year olds who had never worked in the pool environment before and having a younger staff we need to provide stability and growth in the development, and we believe we accomplished this," Bohannon said in an email Wednesday. He added that the returning lifeguards are coming back with "a great deal of confidence," allowing the city to open both pools.
Bohannon also said Parks and Recreation would love to have more lifeguards, and the city is offering to pay for certification training, which costs roughly $375. Bohannon also said the starting pay also went up from $8 an hour to $12 an hour.
"That's just starting," he said, "it can go higher with experience and training."
While the Robin Hood Park pool was closed last summer, the city upgraded the bathrooms with updated fixtures, paint and LED lights, Bohannon added.
The two pools are set to open on June 13, and will be open Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. and on weekends from 12 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.