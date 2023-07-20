Keene's Rise for baby and family was set to shut down its child care program Aug. 11, but will keep it open after an outpouring of community support, according to Executive Director Alicia Deaver.
The nonprofit is currently looking for a larger space to move the child care program and plans to expand it to also serve preschool kids. Deaver said the new space will ideally have three to five more classrooms, compared to the two at the organization's current location on Washington Street.
Rise for baby and family, also known simply as Rise, offers child care for infants and toddlers, as well as an early intervention program to help children 3 or younger with confirmed or suspected developmental disabilities or delays. This latter program, called Family Centered Early Supports and Services, serves families where they are.
Rise first began as an add-on program of the Monadnock Children’s Center in 1981.
Prior to Rise's announcement in May that it would close the child care program this summer, staffing issues made it necessary to reduce the number of kids that program could serve, according to Deaver.
Last winter, two of six teachers left, which “made it difficult every day,” Deaver said. With scheduled vacations, illnesses keeping staff home and people leaving, she explained, it was becoming apparent that Rise didn't have the staffing it needed to maintain a high-quality standard of child care.
Due to these issues and the resulting reduction in how many kids the child care program could serve, Rise was taking financial losses that were difficult to sustain, she added.
By closing the child care program, Rise planned to focus on providing support to children through its Family Centered Early Supports and Services, which serves 275 kids throughout the Monadnock Region.
“We had a lot of families and staff who were very sad and upset, but understanding of the balance of ‘we have to have the staffing’ and ‘we have to have the financial resources,’ ” Deaver said.
At the end of June, she said, some families began asking the organization if there was anything they could do to help keep the child care program open. Deaver saw that support and, with approval from Rise's board, began looking at other options.
The board currently has 14 members and, between Rise's two programs, a budget of $1.6 million. Around $300,000 is allotted for the child care program and $1.3 million is dedicated to the early intervention services.
Deaver determined Rise needed to move its child care program to a bigger building, where it could expand to offer services to preschoolers as well.
And in July, she noted, a few employees said to her, "If I come back, can Rise’s child care program stay open?"
The goal is to have at least six full-time staff members, along with a “handful” of part-time employees, Deaver said. With people returning, Rise currently has five child-care staff members, and she is looking to bring in three or four more.
With the additional staff, Deaver expects Rise's child care program will become “fully enrolled” at around 24 children in the next few weeks. After moving, she hopes to later grow it to 40. Right now, the program serves around 17, she added.
Deaver also noted that many parents have said they want to help with fundraising. And with the board’s commitment to keeping the child care program open, she hopes these combined efforts will help the organization fill in the gaps.
She said she hopes the expansion and transition to a new space will happen over the next few months. Rise's current facility would continue to be used for playgroups, family events, outpatient therapy and to house Family Centered Early Supports and Services.
“It’s really the fundraising, grants and support from the community that helps us keep delivering high-quality services, both child care and early interventions, and allows us to reach more families,” Deaver said.
When Rise announced its plans to close the child care program, it began helping families find new care options for their kids.
Deaver said around 11 families left the program then, but six have since returned.
“You become a part of these children and families’ lives and you get to know them … For us, there really was no other option than to support everybody in this transition because it was the right thing to do to make sure no family had to suffer because we were having to make the decision to close.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.