Keene’s ad hoc Racial Justice and Community Safety Committee has started to prepare its final report to the mayor, with recommendations for how to prevent racial discrimination in the city.
During its meeting Thursday, the committee did its first review of a draft outline of suggestions to address racism in policing, in education and in the community. Tasked with identifying ways the city can work to prevent or correct racial discrimination, the committee spent the past several months listening to feedback and using it to formulate this list of options.
Among the committee’s planned recommendations are creating celebrations of diversity, facilitating community discussion on racism and encouraging those who have experienced racism to feel comfortable sharing their stories.
One part of Thursday night’s conversation revolved around what happens to the recommendations when the report is finalized. Some members suggested that some version of the committee continue after it meets its original objective, or that parts of the report be given to the city’s standing Human Rights Committee to follow up on.
Other recommendations brought up during the meeting included surveys designed to measure the climate of the community as it relates to race and additional outreach. Committee member Pierre Morton also suggested adding language to the report aimed at preventing racial disparities in the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Mayor George Hansel established the racial justice committee following the May 25 death of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, and amid the widespread protests this event sparked. Communities across the country have since launched initiatives to improve policing and decrease instances of institutional racism.
Keene’s eight-person committee is made up of representatives from many sectors, all picked by Hansel and approved by the City Council. They include a city councilor, current and former members of local law enforcement agencies and a student.
One suggestion the Keene committee has for continuing the dialogue about racism in the city is to ensure there is a place where the community can come together to talk about matters relating to race. Committee Co-Chair Dottie Morris, associate vice president for diversity and inclusion at Keene State College, described the concept as a portal where people can share their experiences.
Promoting awareness by encouraging more people to share their stories also drew discussion. Committee member Tia Hockett shared an emotional account of growing up Black in Keene, which is predominantly white, and her own experiences with discrimination.
She said comments she sees on social media about racism often say it’s not a problem in Keene, and frequently, those comments are coming from white people. Committee member Gail Somers said encouraging more people to share their stories would help reinforce the notion that racism exists here.
“One big challenge that we definitely want to highlight is that if the least of us is affected, then the whole of us is affected,” Somers said, adding that even if Keene doesn’t see high numbers of racist incidents, that shouldn’t distract from the fact that they do happen.
But Hockett noted that the community is becoming more diverse, and that the committee’s recommendations could help Keene lead the way for other places undergoing a similar change. She said being proactive could prevent tensions from boiling over down the road.
“Things are really changing, and we want to respect and accept everyone and feel inclusive,” Hockett said. “I love our small town, so I want us to be ahead of the curve and maybe be an example for other places as well.”