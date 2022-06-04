We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
Patricia T. Russell Park in Keene will close Monday for long-planned renovations that are expected to last through late fall, the city’s parks and recreation director said.
The city’s contractor, Peabody, Mass.-based Sumco Eco-Contracting, began clearing trees for the project on Thursday, according to a notice on the city’s website. A temporary construction fence will go up Monday to protect the public during construction, which Parks, Recreation and Facilities Director Andy Bohannon said is estimated to last until mid-November “as long as we don’t have any major hurdles.”
The park on Carpenter Street hasn’t seen significant updates in years, and currently consists of an open field and a swing set built in the 1980s.
Bohannon said in an email Friday that the project will cost approximately $3.1 million. After the grant is factored in, the city is paying for the rest of the cost through a combination of bonds and money reallocated from other projects that came in under budget, according to the minutes of a May 12 council committee meeting, and funds the City Council earmarked for the project through the Capital Improvement Program.
The city of Keene purchased the 5-acre park property — which was then called Carpenter Field but was renamed in 2018 in honor of Keene’s only female mayor, who died in 2016 — from the Keene School District in 2013. Two years later, the parks and rec department worked with the Conway School for Landscape Design to create a plan for the development of the public space.