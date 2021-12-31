If you’ve noticed the woods along Maple Avenue looking a little thinner, you’re not alone, nor are you wrong.
Over the past two months, the city has felled about 150 trees — more than 75 percent of which were already dead, while the other 25 percent were dying, according to Andy Bohannon, the city’s parks, recreation and facilities director. The first batch between Court Street and Melody Avenue were cut in early November. Then, mid-December, the remaining trees were taken down between Melody Avenue and Keene Middle School, all of which were on city-owned land.
Despite this reasoning, one local Native American group is troubled by the city’s decision to clear these trees. A leader of the Ko’asek (Co’wasuck) Traditional Band of the Sovereign Abenaki Nation said he wishes the city would have consulted community members before cutting the pines, which hold a special place in indigenous culture.
But in the pines’ failing state, they presented a hazard to travelers on the road, Bohannon said.
“The risk of any of the trees coming down in a strong wind or ice storm could have been devastating to a passerby, and increasing the [community’s] safety [is] always most important,” Bohannon said in an email this week.
The stretch of red pines has been a unique feature in the city for more than 80 years, when they were planted following a destructive 1938 hurricane, according to Bohannon.
The trees were planted in rows as a monoculture, meaning there’s no biodiversity among them, Bohannon said. And with so many red pines packed into one area, the trees are competing with each other for resources, allowing some to thrive while others become weak and die.
Additionally, the trees were exposed to salt from winter road treatments over many decades, which adversely affected the pines’ health, Bohannon said. The city does not currently have plans to cut any more red pines in that area, but passersby might see crews deeper in the woods removing trees that have fallen during storms.
Red pines can be found in other parts of the city, too, including in Wheelock Park and along Park Avenue near Ladies’ Wildwood Park, which were also planted after the 1938 hurricane. Plenty of trees still remain in the pine grove along Maple Avenue, too.
But the trees that remain aren’t necessarily in the clear. It’s a rough time to be a red pine in southern New Hampshire.
It’s possible that red pine scale — an invasive insect that resulted in clear-cutting 200 acres of trees in Bear Brook State Park in the southeastern part of the state in 2012 — could make its way toward Keene in the coming years, according to Bohannon. The insect has already been found in forests as close as Peterborough, and Keene Parks and Recreation is working with the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension Cheshire County Forrester Matt Kelly to discuss what the city can do ahead of the pests’ arrival.
For the Maple Avenue trees, the city posted announcements to messaging boards to let people know the road would be closed on the days when crews cut the red pines over the past two months, Bohannon said.
But Paul “Gwilawato” Bunnell, chief and elder of the Ko’asek (Co’wasuck) Traditional Band of the Sovereign Abenaki Nation, said he learned of the cutting about a month ago, while traveling between Keene and his home in Alstead. He said he was surprised and disturbed to find the trees unexpectedly cut.
“The first day I came across the cuttings, I just couldn’t believe it,” Bunnell said in an interview Tuesday. The scene was jarring, in part, because the trees had appeared healthy to him, he added.
“Our belief is we come from the ash tree,” Bunnell, of Alstead, said. “And we’re all related to everything in nature, that’s how our beliefs are in the Abenaki world.”
The Ko’asek (Co’wasuck) Traditional Band of the Sovereign Abenaki Nation is a union of Abenaki tribes and clans. Abenaki territory historically spanned the Northeastern United States and Southeastern Canada, but today the band has 430 members across the United States and is continuing to grow, Bunnell said.
The quarter-mile stretch of red pine trees on Maple Avenue is also near the site of an ancient four-home settlement where archaeologist Robert Goodby found the oldest evidence of life in New England dating back more than 12,000 years. During the seven-week excavation in 2010, Goodby and his team found more than 200 stone tools and charred animal bones. The excavation began as a routine archeological inspection before the construction of Keene Middle School, which today borders the site.
Bunnell spoke with other members of the band, and after the second round of cuts in December, decided to write a letter to the Keene Department of Public Works.
In the letter he expressed disappointment that there hadn’t been more notice to Native groups in the region. He wished there had been an opportunity for members of the band to speak with city officials before the trees were felled, he said Thursday.
The band has a goal of educating the public about the history of Native life in the area, Bunnell said, and hopes to help communities recognize the presence of Native legacies in the area.
To help better educate the public about Native history and culture, the group is in the process of creating an education center in Claremont with plans to include nature trails and plant identifications. The space will also be used for preservation education, Bunnell said.
“The more land we can preserve,” he said, “the better off our planet will be.”