After two years in the dark, it’s time for the historic marquee at the Colonial Performing Arts Center on Main Street to be relit.
Roughly two dozen business leaders gathered into the newly renovated lobby at the Colonial on Tuesday evening, celebrating the long-awaited reopening of the main stage theatre after being closed to the public since March 2020, both due to the pandemic and the substantial renovation project.
It was the third of four private receptions the organization has planned this month for its over 400 donors and supporters of project ahead of the theatre's public reopening in April.
“This has been two years from hell for us and our industry,” Executive Director Alec Doyle said to the crowd on Tuesday. “Now, it feels like we’re a phoenix, with the debut of this space, coming out of this pandemic. The Colonial is one of the gems of Keene, and it’s time for us to shine.”
The theatre has a long-standing history in the region, first opening its doors in 1924 as a premiere performing arts venue at the height of vaudeville films and live performances. After being named to the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places in 2004, the preservation and repurposing of various historic aspects in the space was important to keep in mind during the recent renovations, according to Doyle.
“That is a question that we posed ourselves a number of times throughout the process,” Doyle said in an interview with The Sentinel last week. “We’ve been able to basically repurpose what I think are a few sort of emblematic pieces of the space."
These elements include the architectural themes of dancing figures, which remain in place above the doors entering the ground-floor seating area for the main stage. Post-renovation, the main theatre is able to accommodate up to 900 guests.
While long-time Colonial supporters may notice that the red velvet ropes have disappeared from the front-of-house, the ticket booth, with its brass gates and golden leaf detailing, is now displayed on the wall next to the modernized concessions area. Various gilded columns from the original foyer have also been preserved, acting now as pieces of artwork in the renovated space.
“We have to sort pinch ourselves because it has been such a long, winding, strange trip we've been on,” Doyle said in the interview. “To be to be standing in front of people and telling them that, in just a few weeks, that we're going to be opening up again after being dark for two years is very powerful."
The $12.5 million project took over four years, beginning in 2018 with a quiet phase of fundraising, according to Doyle.
The capital campaign not only consisted of improvements to the Main Street theatre but also included the creation of Showroom — a second performance venue at 20 Commercial St. in Keene – that opened this past summer. Showroom features seating for 150 patrons on the first and second floors, with a retractable seating unit on the first floor allowing the venue to accommodate up to 280 guests for concerts and other functions.
The remaining major renovations in the main theatre — which include crucial enhancements to the rigging and staging technologies, creation of an artist green room and updated contemporary dressing rooms — are slated to be completed next week according to Eric Weisenberger, the Director of Development for the Colonial. The back wall of the building was moved back 15 feet to accommodate for the expansion of the new spaces backstage.
"You go at something for that long, it's great to finally have it moved from 'in progress' to 'complete'," said Charles Michal, the architect for the project from the Harrisville-based firm Weller & Michal Architects. "I'm happy to see such a lovely downtown icon be brought back to life."
Several attendees of Tuesday's event shared a similar sentiment, saying the theatre is a core part of what makes the city unique.
“It was an easy decision, a no-brainer,” Topher Hamblet, president of the Keene electrical contracting firm F.H. Hamblet Inc., said of his support for the Colonial. “This building is crucial to why Keene is such a special place to be.”
At one point during Tuesday's event, Doyle asked the audience if anyone would be willing to share why they chose to support the project.
Mark Bodin, president of the Savings Bank of Walpole, stepped forward.
He invited the crowd to close their eyes and imagine the pre-show buzz in the newly renovated lobby, full of excited conversation about the performance, and other upcoming events in the region. After the show, he added, patrons would file back out of the front entrance under the bright lights of the marquee, illuminating another chance to recognize the friends and neighbors who had been in the darkened seats around them during the show.
“That is why. This is an investment in our town,” said Bodin, “That’s the Keene we want, the Keene we need. We needed to keep the lights on.”
The Colonial has a range of programs scheduled for 2022, kicking off with a performance by all-female folk group The Wailin' Jennys on April 1 as the first event to be held in the newly renovated space, followed by the Purple Xperience — a Prince and The Revolution tribute band — on April 16 and Grammy-award winning singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge as part of her One Way Out Tour on April 19.
The box office at Showroom will have extended hours for in-person ticket sales beginning next week on Monday, March 28, from 12 to 6 p.m. in addition to tickets being available for purchase online at www.thecolonial.org.