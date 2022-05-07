Hunter Kirschner, who grew up in Keene, “took the long way around the world to move back home.” After high school he left his hometown for California and then traveled through Asia and Europe. Along the way, he learned about himself, his identity and the vast spectrum of the human experience.
Today, Kirschner — who is queer and trans — lives in Keene and is the coordinator of LGBTQ+ student support at Keene State College. There he applies his life experiences to help create a safe and welcoming space for people with a wide range of backgrounds and identities.
“Just being able to witness the growth and transformation of people coming into themselves is just such an honor,” Kirschner said of his role at the college. “Being able to offer that kind of interpersonal support that I certainly wish that I had had at their age.”
Though as an adult Kirschner would come out as transgender, in his youth he said he understood himself to be a girl and often struggled with the “incongruence” of being perceived as a boy.
“I think just in terms of words, I would be considered a tomboy,” Kirschner said. “I did lots of sporty things. I had a bowl cut — very ’90s. So I would be perceived as a boy, right? But I’m like, ‘That’s not who I am.’ ”
Now, at 35, Kirschner sports a smile that is contagious and gleams through his eyes from behind the KN95 mask. Sitting at a table in the Office of Multicultural Student Support and Success at Keene State, he recalled how his experiences helped him model life’s possibilities and come to a place where he felt accepted.
“It is possible to be a successful, vibrant, happy trans adult,” Kirschner said. “It’s possible to just move through the world that way — to have a community, to feel supported, to feel good about yourself. All those things are possible.”
Growing up in the Keene public school system, Kirschner said he never saw himself going to college. He felt he didn’t have agency or community at school. Instead, he found confidence and honed his leadership skills through martial arts.
A fan of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Power Rangers, Kirschner became enthralled with martial arts — specifically the Japanese arts of Shaolin Kempo and Kosho Ryu — at age 7, after seeing a demonstration at a street festival in Keene. For the next 12 years, martial arts became a big part of his life, providing a safe structured environment where he learned leadership skills, he said.
When his parents — Jim and Linda Kirschner — got divorced, Wilmott’s Martial Arts Center on Roxbury Street, and later West Street, became a place where he could go and feel valued, he said, adding that the experience he gained as an instructor gave him the foundation for his role today.
After Keene High, Kirschner wanted to escape his hometown, so he followed a girlfriend to Arcadia, Calif. After they broke up, he remained there for several years working at restaurants.
“That cliché is true, that you appreciate things in their absence,” Kirschner said. “For me, that was my relationship to Keene. Growing up here, you’re just like, ‘I’m ready to go … What else exists?’ ”
While in California, he remembers still not finding what he was looking for — “and part of it was I wasn’t clear on what I was looking for,” he said.
“In retrospect, what I was looking for was a community,” he explained. “I wanted that same feeling that I had at that dojo growing up, and I wanted to be a part of something larger than myself that I can invest my time and energy and labor in.”
In 2010 — still searching — Kirschner set out on a trip with a friend from Keene who he had done martial arts with. The plan was to start in Tokyo and end in Cape Town, South Africa.
They traveled together for about six months — from Japan to China, Laos, Thailand, India, back to China, then to Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, George, Turkey and Greece.
Kirschner recalled having a lot of space to figure out who he is and learning that some things transcend culture as he interacted with people of all walks of life, many of whom didn’t speak a word of English.
“There are so many different ways to be a person in this world, and I got such a small snapshot of that even though I drove for a year across 17 countries,” Kirschner said. “It just felt so expansive and it just opened up a lot for me.”
Kirschner parted ways with his friend when he stayed in Europe — moving to Italy where he volunteered on some farms — and she went on toward South Africa. After a little more than a year abroad, he capped his trip with a week in Berlin that ended with the Berlin Pride Celebration.
Broke, he moved back to Keene, where he lived for about eight months with his dad and stepmom, Georgia Fletcher.
Back home, Kirschner said he set out to build a new relationship with the area: “I had come out as queer at 18, so coming back here I was like, ‘I want queer community. Where is my queer community? Where are my people?’ ”
Kirschner said to him queer is a deeply personal and political concept — often used to describe people who identify as something other than straight and cisgender — that validates an individual’s understanding and expression of themselves and rejects the notion that there is one right way to live.
In 2011, he heard about a Rainbow Bowling League at Yankee Lanes and joined. He described joining the league as the best decision he ever made. There he met his spouse, Lucy Webb, as well as many other LGBTQ+ people from the region.
Over the next several years, Kirschner said he worked to build a queer community. Along the way, he encountered a number of trans artists — at a cabaret, a book reading and musical performances — and started having a lot of thoughts about gender.
“It took a while to be like, ‘Oh, this is possible. This is an option that I choose,’ ” Kirschner said.
After talking with friends about their experiences with gender and sexuality and thinking back on the “long gender arc” through his own life, he came out as transgender in 2013.
“It just felt like it clicked,” Kirschner said.
Amid the hard work of coming out and transitioning, he said he still felt a sense of aimlessness and wanted something more.
“What am I doing with my life in a general sense?” Kirschner asked. “And then, who am I as an individual person trying to figure out how I am embodying my gender? Those two pieces brought me to community college.”
In fall 2013, he enrolled at Greenfield Community College in Massachusetts, where he pursued an associate’s degree in gender and women’s studies while working full-time. That semester he took an introductory level social inequality class that he described as “Oppression 101.”
Kirschner described that class — which talked about race, class, gender, sexuality, age and the role each of those concepts places in society — and that semester as “transformative.”
“Being able to understand these larger systems and structures that we exist in was so freeing and empowering to me because it meant I could do something about it instead of feeling bad about it,” he said.
Then in 2015, Kirschner was offered a part-time job at Keene State. The college had been consulting with LGBTQ+ students to learn what it could do to make them feel safer and more welcome on campus, he said, and those students requested a dedicated staff member who could look out for their interests.
Kirschner said he accepted the job while continuing to study at community college. Then, when his position became full-time in 2017, he was able to take advantage of the employee tuition benefit and enrolled at Keene State as a part-time student. (He graduated in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in women and gender studies.)
Balancing being both an employee of the college and a student there presented difficulties at times, but he loved the job and found it exciting to mold the new role.
“It was amazing to be able to apply the things you’re learning in the classroom in a real-world setting,” he said.
As the coordinator of LGBTQ+ student support, Kirschner works one-on-one to provide guidance to students navigating their college experience while also leading social and educational events and programs.
He took deep breaths as he grew emotional about the sense of purpose he’s found helping LGBTQ+ students.
“I have had so many students come out to me. I’ve had so many students just on exploration around identity,” he said. “Like what does this mean? Here are these feelings. What is going on?”
If people are worried about whether their professor is going to call them by their chosen name and proper pronouns or about which bathroom they are going to use, that is taking away from their ability to focus on learning, Kirschner said.
While he knows he facilitates interpersonal change — helping students find a sense of community and belonging — at the college, he hopes he can affect institutional change and influence policy too. Because even small changes — whether it be a professor asking students for their pronouns at the start of the semester or a colleague becoming better equipped to respond to a student coming out to them — can have a ripple effect, he said.
“It’s all the little things that we can do for one another that really help us step into who we are in terms of our authentic selves.”