While saying he's still making his final decision, Keene Mayor George Hansel is "heavily leaning" toward running for another term.
Asked Tuesday whether he intends to run again, Hansel told The Sentinel he plans to make a formal announcement in the next few weeks. He said his first term has been both tough and gratifying, and that he's looking forward to seeing Keene move ahead.
"It's been great to help lead the city the last year and a half," he said. "It's been very challenging but extremely rewarding. I think we've done an excellent job, and I'm looking forward to continuing the great work we’ve started."
Hansel, 35, was elected in 2019. A city councilor at the time, he defeated fellow Councilor Mitch Greenwald, 2,587 to 2,313, to succeed former Mayor Kendall Lane.
Hansel counts leading the city through the COVID-19 pandemic among his biggest accomplishments. This has included keeping the community up to date through his weekly radio show on WKBK and various City Hall Zoom events and helping local businesses by connecting them with resources.
He also advocated moving ahead with several in-development projects — an "arts corridor" on Gilbo Avenue, a business development hub at Keene State College and downtown infrastructure — as a way to stimulate the local economy post-pandemic. The arts corridor, pitched by Monadnock Economic Development Corp., has since stalled, though a smaller-scale version is being planned by members of the local arts community.
Hansel said he followed a piece of advice he received just after being elected — that the way to find success as mayor is to bring the right people to the table to help solve the city's problems.
"I'm confident that I've done that," he said.
Going forward, Hansel said he's looking forward to continuing the 21 in 21 plan, an effort to renovate and weatherize 21 homes on Keene's east side over the course of this year. The project was recently awarded $475,000 in tax credits by the N.H. Community Development Finance Authority.
He also said he'd like to focus on the future of downtown and how the city can navigate changes while balancing the need for preserving historic space.
In addition to his work at City Hall, Hansel serves on the boards for the Monadnock Center for Violence Prevention and the Monadnock Economic Development Corp. At the state level, he's on the board of trustees for the University System of New Hampshire, the Council for Housing Stability and the Governor's Millennial Advisory Council.
He is also the vice president and manager of innovation and engineering at Filtrine Manufacturing Co. in Keene, which is owned by Hansel's family.
In this year's municipal elections, the two-year mayor's seat is just one of the positions up for grabs. All of the Keene City Council's two-year at-large positions will be on the ballot, along with one council spot from each of the city's five wards, for a total of 10 council races. Ward terms are for four years.
Meanwhile, a number of positions related to running elections are available as well, said Assistant City Clerk Terri Hood. On the ballot will be one ward moderator, one ward clerk, one supervisor of the checklist and three ward selectmen for each ward.
The filing period for city elections begins Aug. 18, at which time candidates can file via declaration or petition, according to Hood. Filing by declaration will be allowed through Sept. 7, and petitions will be accepted through Sept. 10.
If a candidate files by declaration, there is a $2 fee for council and elections-officer positions and a $5 fee for mayoral candidates, Hood said. If they file by petition, candidates will not pay a fee, but must obtain 50 signatures from qualified voters.
Hood said that while no one has been able to file yet, the clerk's office has received some inquiries from potential candidates.