We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
Keene resident Jane Parayil, public health emergency preparedness coordinator with the Greater Monadnock Public Health Network, signs a T-shirt for Victor Novotny at the pop-up vaccination clinic at Alumni Field in Keene on Tuesday. Novotny, of Peterborough, joined with many of the pop-up clinic’s volunteers at the Krif Road vaccination site in Keene. That site has since moved to Maple Avenue.
On Wednesday, the N.H. National Guard is ending its affiliation with mass COVID-19 vaccination sites. But locally, the Greater Monadnock Public Health Network will continue its efforts to get shots in arms, with a few changes.
The indoor vaccination site at 62 Maple Ave. in Keene will no longer be open for regular hours as it has been, though the public health network — which oversees the site and vaccine outreach in the Monadnock Region — will schedule vaccination clinics there periodically. The network will also continue holding pop-up clinics in other locations, such as at the Cheshire Fairgrounds in North Swanzey and SwampBats games.
“The manpower is shifting, so it’s not that we are taking a step back, we are just moving in a different direction,” said Tricia Zahn, director of the network. “We are now using resources in smaller, but more frequent and geographically disbursed, ways.”
Under guidance from the state, the N.H. National Guard — which has helped with the vaccine rollout since December — stopped giving first doses of vaccine across New Hampshire on June 1, though stayed on through the remainder of the month to help administer second doses.
Zahn said appointments are encouraged for the scheduled clinics at the Maple Avenue site, but walk-ins will also be accepted if enough vaccines are available. Appointments can be made at vaccines.nh.gov or by calling 2-1-1.
Otherwise, the public health network will host additional pop-up clinics throughout the summer, which are only for walk-ins.
Keene resident Jane Parayil, public health emergency preparedness coordinator with the Greater Monadnock Public Health Network, signs a T-shirt for Victor Novotny at the pop-up vaccination clinic at Alumni Field in Keene on Tuesday. Novotny, of Peterborough, joined with many of the pop-up clinic’s volunteers at the Krif Road vaccination site in Keene. That site has since moved to Maple Avenue.
Keene resident Jane Parayil, public health emergency preparedness coordinator with the Greater Monadnock Public Health Network, signs a T-shirt for Victor Novotny at the pop-up vaccination clinic at Alumni Field in Keene on Tuesday. Novotny, of Peterborough, volunteered with many of the pop-up clinic’s volunteers at the Krif Road vaccination site in Keene. That site has since moved to Maple Avenue.
Kerry Kelley, program assistant with the Greater Monadnock Public Health Network, signs a T-shirt for volunteer Victor Novotny at the pop-up vaccination clinic at Tuesday's SwampBats game at Alumni Field in Keene. Novotny, right, shakes hands with Peter Cerroni while catching up.
Keene resident Jane Parayil, public health emergency preparedness coordinator with the Greater Monadnock Public Health Network, signs a T-shirt for Victor Novotny at the pop-up vaccination clinic at Alumni Field in Keene on Tuesday. Novotny, of Peterborough, joined with many of the pop-up clinic’s volunteers at the Krif Road vaccination site in Keene. That site has since moved to Maple Avenue.
Keene resident Jane Parayil, public health emergency preparedness coordinator with the Greater Monadnock Public Health Network, signs a T-shirt for Victor Novotny at the pop-up vaccination clinic at Alumni Field in Keene on Tuesday. Novotny, of Peterborough, volunteered with many of the pop-up clinic’s volunteers at the Krif Road vaccination site in Keene. That site has since moved to Maple Avenue.
Kerry Kelley, program assistant with the Greater Monadnock Public Health Network, signs a T-shirt for volunteer Victor Novotny at the pop-up vaccination clinic at Tuesday's SwampBats game at Alumni Field in Keene. Novotny, right, shakes hands with Peter Cerroni while catching up.
Irene Ellis of Swanzey puts on her mask while volunteering at the pop-up vaccination clinic at Alumni Field in Keene during the SwampBats game Tuesday.
Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
More than 20 have been held so far at locations such as The Monadnock Speedway in Winchester, Keene State College, The Community Kitchen in Keene, the Keene Public Library, SwampBats games and Railroad Square in Keene.
Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will both be available at these clinics, but Pfizer will be prioritized for children ages 12 to 17 because it is the only vaccine authorized for that age group.
Other pop-up clinic dates scheduled so far:
July 10 from 8 to 10 a.m. at Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough
July 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 62 Maple Ave.
July 24 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Cheshire Fairgrounds in North Swanzey
Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 62 Maple Ave.
People can also get vaccinated at area pharmacies and through their primary-care provider. To check if your local store carries the COVID-19 shot or to schedule an appointment there, visit its website. Appointments can also be made through vaccines.nh.gov.