Representatives for the companies that own a pair of Winchester Street properties continue to speak out against Keene’s plans to take a small portion of the properties, with one of them threatening legal action if the city moves forward.
During a public hearing Thursday before the City Council, attorneys for Sandri Companies, owners of the Sandri convenience store at 345 Winchester St., and Keene Retail, which owns 333 Winchester St., currently home to Chipotle, said the city’s plans to build a roundabout at the intersection of Winchester and Key Road would take away heavily used entrances to the properties. They argue that this would make entering and exiting more difficult, rendering the businesses less appealing to customers while not addressing the root problem — limited access points to Key Road and the Riverside Plaza.
“This is a very profitable business venture for the [Sandri] family; it consists of a gasoline station as well as a convenience store,” said attorney Michael Hanley, who represents that company. “The impact of the proposal will be to turn the convenience store into an inconvenience store.”
Hanley said the company would have no choice but to litigate an eminent domain decision in court.
Additionally, Mike Behn, president of Sandri Companies, said that the business wasn’t notified directly until late in the planning process, adding that he was therefore unable to participate in the public input period prior to the roundabout being decided upon. He also said he feels the project will only cause more trouble at the intersection, given that it’s the primary entrance and exit to both Key Road and the Riverside Plaza.
“This is not the right fix,” Behn said. “We think it’s just going to make another mess on Winchester Street, with all these cars, and continually growing traffic coming out of these two pools that are generating ... traffic entering into a roundabout that now has pedestrian crossing and a bike path crossing.”
Attorney Steve Clark, representing Keene Retail, echoed the concerns raised by Sandri and said his client will have similar issues if the project is completed. He asked the council to consider alternatives and said he thinks a roundabout could cause a lot of problems, especially for pedestrians and bicyclists.
For the past several years, the city has been weighing an upgrade at the intersection to improve traffic flow at the busy crossing. After looking at several options, a steering committee recommended a roundabout as the best choice. The $4.27 million project, to be financed via an 80/20-percent split between the N.H. Department of Transportation and the city, also includes installing a roundabout at the intersection of Winchester, Island and Pearl streets, along with replacing the Island Street Bridge.
However, to widen the Winchester/Key Road intersection to accommodate the circle — which would take up more space than a straight 90-degree intersection — the city must take small portions of 333 and 345 Winchester St.
City Engineer Don Lussier said the city has attempted to negotiate with the property owners, but an agreement could not be reached, which is why the council is considering initiating the eminent domain process.
“At this point, it’s clear to the city manager that we’ve exhausted those opportunities to negotiate a settlement, and hence we’re looking for the City Council to exercise its authority [to initiate eminent domain proceedings],” Lussier said.
Eminent domain allows a government to take private property by force as long as it provides fair compensation to the landowner and the property is put to public use. The full scope of the project will require access to 12 properties, seven of which have already been acquired, according to Lussier.
The lawyers representing Sandri and Keene Retail say the amounts offered to their clients were unacceptable, with Hanley noting that the two “absurdly low” offers were $600 in one case and about $14,800 in the other. He called it “an abuse of power” and noted that Sandri should be compensated not only for the loss of land, but also for the loss of business the company expects to result from the removal of one of its driveways.
While some of the access requirements would only be temporary, both properties would lose the driveways closest to the intersection. For 333 Winchester St., this is the only driveway from Winchester Street, and 345 Winchester St. would lose one of two entrances from Winchester Street.
“The loss of the curb cut by Keene Retail on Winchester Street would substantially impact the business,” Clark said. “And the compensation that has been offered was extremely low.”
Representatives of the two businesses also worry the roundabout will not address the city’s hopes of lessening traffic congestion in the area. Instead, they say the problem results from the fact that nearly all traffic entering and exiting either commercial center must use the intersection.
However, according to Gene McCarthy, of McFarland Johnson — a Binghamton, N.Y., design firm that has been working with the city on this project — adding additional access to the two major shopping centers was considered during the planning process, but the N.H. Department of Transportation was not open to it.
“This was sort of an ‘absolutely no,’ the DOT will not entertain that idea,” McCarthy said.
The matter now heads to the council’s Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee for discussion. The committee is next scheduled to meet Tuesday.