New Hampshire is closing most of its “surge flex facilities,” which were meant to provide extra space in the event COVID-19 overwhelmed the state’s hospitals.
The sites, including one at Keene State College, will be broken down starting next week, Gov. Chris Sununu’s office announced in a news release Thursday.
Four of the 14 sites — in Manchester, Plymouth, Durham and Littleton — will remain and can be put into operation within 48 hours, according to the release.
“My job is to plan for the worst and hope for the best, and when we stood these surge sites up our hope was to never have to turn the lights on,” Sununu said in the release. “Today’s announcement is welcome news for the state’s response to COVID19.”
The N.H. National Guard helped local communities and hospitals set up the sites two months ago, creating space for up to 1,600 extra beds in preparation for the possibility that existing hospital resources would not meet demand at the peak of the state’s COVID-19 outbreak.
However, hospital usage in New Hampshire has remained below capacity. The number of confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized at any one time has never risen above 130, according to data from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.