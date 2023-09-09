As Keene’s city clerk for more than four decades, Patricia Little has been a model of reliable conformity to the requirements of municipal service, presiding over vital records, elections, official documents and preparing city council materials.
But she does recall a time when she sported psychedelic clothing, was a little more free-spirited and life was simpler.
“I was just sort of a hippy, hanging out,” Little, a Marlow resident, said in a recent interview. “I actually hitchhiked from South Carolina to Antioch College in Ohio, where I was going to school, and later I hitchhiked from Antioch to New Hampshire. I’d never do that again, but that’s how I got up here.”
She came to the state in 1975 to work on an organic farm in Weare as part of a work-study opportunity through the college.
At a Contra dance in Hancock that year, she met her future husband, Brandon Little, who at the time lived in Spofford. He was a good dancer, and they hit it off. Brandon later caught up with her again while she was picking apples for her job and asked her out.
On another apple-picking day, she got poison ivy in her eyes and a crew from the farm brought her to Brandon.
“He took me right into the emergency room in Brattleboro to get something for my poison ivy,” she said.
“I fell in love and never went back to Antioch, never went and got my stuff, nothing.”
She worked at a woolen mill for a time, and then went to work for The Sentinel as a typesetter, including for some of the work of the late Guy MacMillin, who was opinion editor.
Little joined the city of Keene as an assistant city clerk in 1979, and was appointed clerk in 1981.
Municipal work has agreed with her.
“I just love it so much,” she said. ”You’re sort of your own boss. You really get to sort of set the tone of the day, what you’re going to be working on. There’s a lot of independence. I’ve taken a lot of initiatives over the last 40-some years and I can count on one hand the days that I really didn’t want to come into work.”
Little finds it rewarding to work with election workers, city staff and the public, and likes that no two days are alike at the city clerk’s office.
Big election days are a challenge.
“Your exhaustion is right there — 15 hours of working steady and then having to have the utmost accuracy at the very end in terms of filling out the reports,” she said.
In the last few years, Little has been noticing more questioning among the public about the accuracy of elections than ever, but she rejects the notion advanced by some that all ballots should be counted by hand.
“From my experience, hand-counting is a real challenge and is typically not accurate the first time you count, maybe not accurate the second, maybe by the third you get the same number twice and that’s the goal,” Little said.
She said optical scan vote-counting machines such as those used in New Hampshire and other states are a prerequisite for some election workers even wanting to do the job.
“Can you imagine, after working a 15-hour day, now we’ve got to work four or five hours counting votes?” she asked. “I remember the last election before we went to optical scanners, I walked out of this building at daybreak the next day. People don’t want to do that.”
She is beginning to think about retirement, but doesn’t want to leave before next year’s general election.
While she has stayed put in the Monadnock Region since the 1970s, her childhood was peripatetic.
Her late father, Wayne Flietner, a U.S. Marine Corps’ master sergeant, moved the family as duty assignments changed. There were stops in Wisconsin, California, Hawaii and South Carolina.
Her mother, Jennie Flietner, who worked in civil service, lives in Florida.
Brandon and Patricia have two grown sons, Jesse, 35, and Ben, 33, who both live in Marlow. She is also a grandmother to Ben’s newborn baby girl.
Little and her husband, a retired machinist, enjoy finding and refurbishing vintage campers.
Keene City Councilor Tom Powers, a former police chief and moderator in the city, has known Little since she came to work at city hall.
“She’s looking out for the best of this community,” Powers said. “She takes care of her folks, I won’t call them her employees, her folks, I mean they are a team. They are a little family over there and she looks out for them all the time.”
He said that as serious as she is about her job, she doesn’t take herself too seriously:
“It’s not about her, It’s about everybody else.”
