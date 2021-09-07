The Keene branch of a multi-state hardware chain has permanently shut its doors.
Aubuchon Hardware at 401 West St. closed Tuesday, according to Bernard Aubuchon, the company's executive chairman and grandson of its founder, William Aubuchon.
"For the past 80 years, it has been our pleasure to serve the hardware needs of Keene and the surrounding communities," read a notice taped to the storefront, where the windows were papered up.
The decision to shutter the store in the West Street Shopping Center came because it wasn't seeing enough patronage, Bernard Aubuchon said.
"It's not had enough business for a few years now," he said.
According to the company's website, Aubuchon Hardware is the country's oldest family-owned and managed hardware store chain, and has more than 100 stores across New England and New York, including locally in Winchester and Walpole — both of which remain open.
The company was founded in 1908 in Fitchburg, Mass. The Keene store was once on Roxbury Street but moved to the West Street site, which formerly housed Fashion Bug, in 2012.