Like most facets of 2020, Keene’s annual tree-lighting is going virtual this year.
In keeping with tradition, the Kiwanis Club of Keene will mark the moment the day after Thanksgiving — Friday, Nov. 27, this year. But instead of huddling together on Central Square, people are invited to take in the festivities via a broadcast that evening from 6:30 to 7 p.m. on Cheshire TV.
Although there will be no in-person activities, people can watch the broadcast on Spectrum channel 1301 and, later, on the Kiwanis Club’s website, www.keenekiwanis.org, according to a news release from the club.
Per usual, Santa and Mrs. Claus will make an appearance, but this time it will be from the “North Pole TV Station.” The event will feature a reading of “A Visit from St. Nicholas” (“ ’Twas the Night Before Christmas”), a story from Santa and a countdown to the tree-lighting.
This year’s tree is a blue spruce given to the city by the Wojenski family of Keene, according to Phyllis Custer of the Kiwanis Club. With the help of Phil’s Tree Service and the Keene public works department, the tree was set up this past Wednesday and was due to be decorated this weekend, she said in an email.
The tree-lighting event is sponsored by Fenton Family Dealerships, Keene Monument Co. and Cheshire TV.
More information is available from keenekiwanisinfo@gmail.com.