Keene's Congregation Ahavas Achim will host a community discussion on antisemitism Sunday in a free event open to the public that will feature local and regional speakers.
Paul Bieber, a Fitzwilliam resident and vice president of the synagogue's board of directors, said the goal is to educate people about antisemitism, its dangers and how to stand against it.
"I think it's important to let the Keene community know that antisemitism is increasing in our area, it is increasing nationally, and it is important not to react to people based on their religious beliefs," he said. "I hope this brings more knowledge to our membership of the congregation and the community at large."
The Associated Press reported in January that reports of hate crimes across the state have gone up in recent years. The N.H. Attorney General's Civil Rights Unit received 187 hate crime complaints in 2022, up from just 40 in 2018.
According to the Anti-Defamation League, reports to the organization of antisemitic incidents reached an all-time high in 2021, with a total of 2,717 incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism across the country.
Bieber said attendees of Sunday's event will hear from four speakers: Sean Locke, assistant N.H. attorney general and director of the AG's Civil Rights Unit; Peggy Shukur, a regional director of the Anti-Defamation League; Ahni Malachi, executive director of the N.H. Human Rights Commission; and Robert Malay, superintendent of N.H. School Administrative Unit 29.
The discussion will be led by Ahavas Achim's Rabbi Daniel Aronson, Bieber added.
Aronson emphasized the importance of the topic in a phone interview with The Sentinel.
"Antisemitism is a reality in our world, and it's dangerous to brush it under the rug and pretend it doesn't exist," said Aronson, of Keene. "We need to be able to come together and fight all kinds of hate and honestly to be able to protect ourselves as well."
Aronson also said he hopes the panel will further unite members of the community to stand against discrimination and hate.
"It's important for us to take whatever steps we can to educate and build bridges with our neighbors," he said. "Antisemitism doesn't exist in a vacuum, it exists in all kinds of hate against people of color, members of the LGBTQ community and people with disabilities. We all have a stake in this."
Sunday's discussion is scheduled for 3-4:30 p.m. at the Ahavas Achim synagogue at 84 Hastings Ave. in Keene.
