Eighty hours a week. That’s how much time Keene’s Adam Toepfer works. You might have seen him working as a computer technician and sales associate at Brown Computer Solutions on Key Road.
Or, you might know him because he’s planning the Elm City’s first official Pride festival to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community.
Toepfer, 35, is the president of Keene Pride, a nonprofit organization and passion project of his that he started in January.
“It’s a work of love, and I want it to be successful,” Toepfer said Thursday of the festival, which is scheduled for September. “I will work tirelessly to make it happen.”
Toepfer attended Keene public schools growing up, and after graduating from Keene High, he moved to New York City to study communications and filmmaking at Marymount Manhattan College. He lived in New York for 16 years where he worked in the tech industry and also helped establish the 3 Dollar Bill nightclub in Brooklyn, Toepfer said, one of the largest queer clubs in the world. “Queer” is an umbrella term that refers to anyone who is a member of the LGBTQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and asexual) community.
But Toepfer always knew he’d return to Keene.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, he said it forced himself to rearrange his priorities.
“I wanted to be closer to my family,” said Toepfer, whose father, stepmother and brother live in Keene, and whose stepbrother lives in Auburn, Maine.
So, in September 2021 he moved back.
“As soon as I came back to Keene I knew I wanted to do something,” Toepfer said. “We have a large LGBTQIA+ community here, and it seems to be under-recognized.”
He then got together with friend Kaitlin Fenton and they built the organization. Fenton currently serves as administrative director of Keene Pride, which has a board with eight members, including Patrick Brown, who owns Brown Computer Solutions. Fenton, also a board member, said that Keene Pride is a concept that was long overdue.
“It’s the first of its kind,” Fenton said Thursday. “We have a large queer community that people don’t know about. Everyone deserves to feel safe in their own community,”
Fenton said she’s been impressed to see the amount of effort Toepfer has poured into his work at Keene Pride.
“Every minute he’s not at Brown [Computer Solutions] he’s working on Pride stuff,” Fenton said. “I am so proud of him.”
Right now, the group is working on putting together the weeklong Pride festival, slated for Sept. 11-18.
According to the Library of Congress, Pride Month is celebrated each year in June, in honor of the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, a tipping point in the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States. While many Pride events nationwide will be in June, Keene Pride organizers told The Sentinel in February that they want to host the festival in September to coincide with peak foliage.
Attendees of the Keene festival can expect live music, food, Pride flags and decorations, and participation from nearby businesses, culminating with a block party on Central Square. Toepfer said the festivities will last from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and are expected to block off part of Main Street and Eagle Court.
“We’re looking forward to having everyone come out to this family-friendly event and just having a good time,” Fenton said.
Anyone interested in helping out with September's festival or donating to Keene Pride can do so on their website.
Toepfer added that event will go a long way to support the region’s LGBTQIA+ residents.
“When I was a kid, if there was a Pride event nearby, it would have been incredibly important,” he said.
Toepfer, who identifies as a cisgender gay man, said he was fortunate to grow up with family and friends who were supportive and accepting of his identity after he came out at 15.
“Coming out is a huge deal,” he said. “But something a lot of people don’t understand is that it never ends, coming out. It happens in daily interaction because people assume who you are and you have to decide if you are comfortable enough to be open with that person.”
He added that many young, gay or trans people experience bullying or isolation growing up, prompting them to leave rural areas to seek out larger, more diverse communities. Although he did not experience bullying for his sexuality, Toepfer said part of the reason he moved to New York City was to pursue a “big-city” environment full of people he could relate to.
“I felt like I needed to leave this small city,” he said. “I didn’t have many adult role models I could look to except on TV like ‘Will and Grace.’ I don’t want every queer kid to feel like that have to leave.”
Paulee Mekdeci of Brattleboro, who identifies as gender fluid and is a Keene Pride board member, said that growing up they were bullied severely to the point of attempting to take their own life at 16.
“I grew up questioning my sexuality and gender identity in a time where there weren’t many institutions in place for support,” Mekdeci said Thursday. “I think we need more safe spaces for everyone.”
Mekdeci, also a member of the Brattleboro based Ladies of the Rainbow Drag Queen Troupe, said having a resource like Keene Pride in a community is huge for those in the LGBTQIA+ community.
“Everyone deserves to be loved and respected for who they are,” Mekdeci said.
When he came home from New York, Toepfer said he visited Keene High to meet with its LGBTQIA+ club.
“I stood before 30-plus people who were all out and proud,” Toepfer said. “People weren’t comfortable like that at my age for fear of being bullied. Seeing that group at the high school was very heartwarming.”
In a recent email to The Sentinel, Toepfer wrote about the April 12 murder of Fern Feather, a trans woman in Vermont who was stabbed to death, and about the N.H. House voting in January to outlaw the “LGBTQ+ panic” defense. According to the LGBTQ+ Bar, this defense is a legal strategy that asks a jury to find a victim’s sexual orientation or gender identity to blame for a defendant’s violent reaction.
Toepfer said this type of legislation — which still needs to pass the Senate — is a step in the right direction, but there is certainly more be done. Especially after Florida passed its Parental Rights in Education Bill, which opponents have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” in March. The bill prohibits classroom instruction or discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through 3rd grade.
Toepfer said the bill is frustrating, because no one is teaching kindergarteners to 3rd-graders about any form of sex.
“If you take this bill as it’s written, it means you can’t talk about gender identity in the classroom,” Toepfer said. “Does that mean kids can’t say ‘mother’ or ‘father’?”
Toepfer said it’s crucial for people across the nation to show support for the LGBTQIA+ community, especially in the face of anti-queer legislation.
“We need to stand up to these ridiculous bills,” Toepfer said. “People need to know we’re a part of this community, we’re your neighbors.”