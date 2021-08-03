Keene's Zoning Board of Adjustment on Monday approved the variance Cooper's Crossroad needs to move its equine-based programming to Hurricane Road but attached several conditions after members of the public raised concerns about the proposal.
Cooper’s Crossroad — which assists people who have experienced trauma — has leased a portion of the property at 139-149 Hurricane Road for its two programs, “Farming for Resilience” and “Pathways to Wellness.” The nonprofit moved to the new site, on property owned by Filtrine Manufacturing, after it outgrew its previous location at Dusty Dog Farm on West Street.
Both the "Farming for Resilience" and "Pathways to Wellness" programs are designed to teach Cooper’s Crossroad’s four core values: courage, gratitude, forgiveness and compassion. The organization works with horses to demonstrate these values to students through “Farming for Resilience” and to the broader community through “Pathways to Wellness.”
"We're very grateful," Cooper's Crossroad founder and board President Christina Major said after the zoning board's unanimous approval of the variance Monday night. "And we're very excited to continue with the programs."
Cooper’s Crossroad needed the variance to be able to run outdoor recreational activities as a business on the Hurricane Road property because it's in the city’s low-density 1 district, where this typically wouldn't be allowed.
But board members and several city residents expressed concerns over the organization's move.
Though no one came out against Cooper's Crossroad's plan as a whole, people voiced worries about its traffic impact, the smell of the horses and what the site might be used for in the future, since the variance sticks with the property, not the business.
Some residents thought Cooper's Crossroad would be a good fit in the rural neighborhood but still had some concerns. Among them was Jim Hogancamp, of Felt Road, who said he liked Cooper's Crossroad's plan but was worried about the lack of speed enforcement in the area.
"On Hurricane Road, there are two 30-mile-per-hour speed-limit signs. On Felt Road, there's also a 30-mile-per-hour speed-limit sign," he said. "I have yet to see even Keene PD going 30 miles an hour up or down Hurricane, up or down Felt. The stop sign at Felt and Hurricane is neglected [by] probably one out of four cars."
However, Cooper's Crossroad's traffic impact is expected to be limited, with small groups of up to 12 students attending twice a week for the "Farming for Resilience" program, Major said. Two people are currently participating in "Pathways to Wellness."
Other concerns involved quality-of-life issues. Resident Michael Forrest said he hoped to see the variance approved with limitations restricting it to the specific plans laid out by Cooper's Crossroad. He also worried about the number of horses and the potential for foul odors to come from the property.
"I'd like to see [the use] approved with conditions," Forrest said.
Major, who is also an owner of Dusty Dog Farm, said that site operates with 42 horses and that there have been no complaints about the facility's maintenance.
Zoning board members echoed some of the residents' concerns while raising some of their own. The question of what would be done with the horse manure came up on several occasions. Major said Cooper's Crossroad plans to compost all of it, but zoning board member Jane Taylor said she has some experience with horse maintenance and was unsure about spreading it on fields as fertilizer in the cold months when the ground is frozen.
Major said this is a practice she has used in the past, and it has not been a problem during the winter.
The conditions the zoning board approved as part of the variance include limiting the use to equine-related education activities and limiting hours of operation to Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. except for people coming onto the property to do maintenance or care for the horses. Cooper's Crossroad will also be required to observe best practices for horse management, and access will be allowed only from Hurricane Road, not Hastings Road.
Major said there will be only a few horses to start, with no more than 10 under the terms of Cooper's Crossroad's lease. The organization also plans to build up to two run-in shelters for the horses, which the animals can use to escape bad weather.
Now that Cooper's Crossroad has zoning board approval, Major said the organization will shift its attention back to getting the new facility ready for guests.
"We're looking forward to beginning programs in late September and getting horses on the property as soon as possible," she said.