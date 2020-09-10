The Keene Zoning Board of Adjustment has delayed hearings on two petitions filed by Hundred Nights Inc., a nonprofit that assists people experiencing homelessness, after receiving a flurry of public comments, according to Corinne Marcou, the board’s clerk.
The zoning board voted unanimously on Tuesday to postpone until Sept. 22 its consideration of Hundred Nights’ land-use requests for a pair of properties where it hopes to accommodate people experiencing homelessness.
Hundred Nights needs action on the two requests — for a variance and a change of non-conforming use — to apply for federal funds that are temporarily available during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to its executive director, Mindy Cambiar.
Joshua Gorman, the board’s chairman, on Tuesday proposed rescheduling the hearings “due to the high volume of public response to [the] two applications and the recent arrival of much information.”
The zoning board approved Gorman’s motion by a 5–0 vote, which he said would allow its members to “adequately and properly review all of the public input.”
Marcou said the board recently received at least 50 letters about the land-use petitions, with some supportive and others opposed.
The zoning board will now review Hundred Nights’ requests three days before the first of two application deadlines for federal money.
“I think we’re a little disappointed that it got pushed off,” Cambiar said Wednesday. “I just hope they don’t postpone it again.”
If the Sept. 22 hearing is rescheduled, however, Cambiar said Hundred Nights may still be able to request funding by Sept. 25, conditioned on the zoning board’s approving its petitions at a later date.
Hundreds of thousands of dollars are available through the federal CARES Act for homeless shelters to upgrade or purchase properties for social distancing, a protocol called “decompression.” Cambiar said last month that the money would help Hundred Nights offset the potential loss of as many as 24 beds, located in two local churches, where it previously accommodated guests during the colder months.
Last month, Hundred Nights petitioned the zoning board because, she said, the city’s current regulations limit its opportunities for relocation. (Those regulations are being revised and a new code may be issued in early 2021, according to city officials.)
Hundred Nights filed the first of two requests on Aug. 20, for a variance at 122–124 Water St., city records show.
Cambiar said Hundred Nights hopes to purchase the property, which previously housed Tom’s Auto Service, to use for its resource center and a new shelter. The organization requires a variance for both uses because the city’s business growth and reuse district does not permit them.
Hundred Nights also applied for a change of nonconforming use at 15 King Court on Aug. 25, according to city records. Cambiar said the organization would like to lease the property, which records show has more than 5,000 square feet of living area, to accommodate 24 guests at night.
However, the property is in a low-density district primarily intended for single-family residences, meaning the zoning board needs to permit its use as a homeless shelter.
Marcou said one of the letters sent to the board was from an attorney representing King Court residents who oppose Hundred Nights’ request for change of nonconforming use.
Cambiar acknowledged their opposition to the proposal but emphasized that Hundred Nights guests would only be on site at night.
“We are willing to work with neighbors and neighborhoods around there to do whatever we can to mitigate their fears,” she said.