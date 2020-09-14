To provide a safe space for local at-risk youth, the Keene Family YMCA plans to launch a new after-school program by the end of the year.
The free program is being funded by the federal CARES Act, which recently awarded the Y just over $85,000.
Peter Sebert, program coordinator for the Y, said the program can take a minimum of 50 students who are between 6th and 8th grades in Keene and Swanzey and may be struggling with academics, mental health issues or problems at home.
Twice a week, the program will give certain middle schoolers a place to come after school to engage in group discussions and activities. It will address topics such as social isolation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, understanding mental health and the risks associated with substance misuse, Sebert said.
Before the pandemic, Sebert said, several similar community programs in the area were helping school-aged kids. But now many of them are unable to run due to safety concerns — at a time students may need them the most.
“The program is specifically to target teenagers that are really struggling,” Sebert said. “We hope to use our connections with all of our community partners, like [Monadnock Family Services], the city of Keene and Keene Housing, to really get referrals for some of these high-risk teenagers.”
Siebert said to get the program started by Dec. 31, as required by the federal funding, the Y needs to hire staff to run it.
The grant is paying for three positions — one full-time and two part-time. Qualifications include a high-school degree or equivalent, previous experience working with youth and behavioral management skills.
“As soon as we identify staff we will start to take [student] referrals,” Sebert said.
To identity students who may need extra guidance, Sebert said schools, parents, caregivers and community leaders will all be on the lookout. Several children have already been identified.
While some of the specifics are still being worked out, Sebert said the program will include learning how to build self-esteem, developing leadership skills and identifying who to contact for help.
Students will also receive academic support from local tutors. And, overall, it’ll be a space where students can create relationships with “positive” adults, according to Sebert.
He added that the program will offer fitness activities each day, and participants will receive free one-year memberships to the Y.
Other program specifics are still being worked out, but Sebert said that due to the pandemic, the program will likely be split into small groups at different area locations — including the Y itself — to encourage social distancing.
He said transportation could be offered for students if needed, but it wasn’t included in the original grant proposal.
Those interested in the program — whether as a student or staff member — can contact Sebert at psebert@keene-ymca.org.