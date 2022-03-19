The Keene Family YMCA is scheduled to host a discussion with singer, actor and playwright Francois Clemmons, who is best known for his appearances on “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood” from the late 1960s to early 1990s.
During the April 4 discussion, Clemmons — who lives in Vermont — will share his experiences as a Black, gay man who lived and worked at the height of the Civil Rights movement, according to the event details on the YMCA’s website.
Dan Smith, the YMCA’s chief executive officer, said the event, titled “Equity Matters,” is being held in partnership with the newly formed Monadnock Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Coalition.
“A part of this is to help give context to our community as to why equity is so important for creating a welcoming place,” Smith said. “We hope that it introduces people to the coalition and rallies some support behind it.”
Clemmons, who played Officer Clemmons on “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood,” made history as the first Black actor to have a recurring role on a children’s television program.
Smith noted the image on the front of Clemmons’ memoir, “Officer Clemmons: A Memoir,” that shows Mr. Rogers and Clemmons with their feet in a kiddie pool. He said the image made a statement at a time when Black people were often not allowed to swim in the same pools as white people.
Despite the Civil Rights Act of 1964, pools around the country remained segregated in 1969 when Fred Rogers invited Clemmons to join him in cooling his feet in a wading pool during episode 1065 of “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood,” according to an article by biography.com.
Clemmons holds a Bachelor of Music degree from Oberlin College in Ohio, a Master of Fine Arts from Carnegie Mellon University in Pennsylvania and an honorary Doctor of Arts degree from Middlebury College in Vermont. He won a Grammy Award in 1973 for a recording of “Porgy and Bess” and founded the Harlem Spiritual Ensemble, which he also directed, in 1986.
From 1993 until his retirement, Clemmons was the Alexander Twilight artist in residence and the director of the Martin Luther King Special Choir at Middlebury College.
The event at the YMCA, which will begin at 4:15 p.m. on April 4, is free. Donations to support the Monadnock Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Coalition are encouraged. The coalition formed last summer and aims to promote and develop the Monadnock Region as a welcoming and inclusive place for all, including Black, Indigenous and other people of color.
Those wishing to attend must RSVP for the discussion at keeneymca.org/equity-matters. The YMCA is at 200 Summit Road.