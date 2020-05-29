Daily life will continue to look just a bit more familiar to many Monadnock Region residents next week, as the Keene Family YMCA begins to bring back on-site exercise.
Starting Wednesday, the Keene nonprofit organization on Summit Road plans to launch another stage of its reopening by hosting group-exercise classes for up to nine people, by reservation, per one-hour time block.
Workout space has also been set up in the fitness center, gymnasium, the track and in one of the group-exercise rooms, and the lap pool will be available for use by up to six swimmers per time block, according to a news release.
The Y has “repurposed” the facility per social-distancing guidelines, according to the release, which says planned measures include increased cleaning protocols and “having a custodial team that will constantly move through the building cleaning floors and common touch points ...”
“It is not our ‘forever’ model of operation; rather, it is our first step in creating a culture of safety for your workout experience,” CEO Dan Smith wrote in a letter to Y members, as quoted in the release.
An attached document titled “How to visit the Y” describes how people entering the facility will be asked screening questions, have their temperature taken with a touchless thermometer and be given their own bottle of disinfectant spray. People will use different entrances depending on their planned activity, and locker rooms will be closed to everyone but those using the pool. Masks are recommended.
Despite suspending most of its programming in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Y continued to provide limited childcare, hosted blood drives and also offered exercise classes and other programs over the Internet.
This latest reopening phase is informed by guidance from Gov. Chris Sununu’s office, according to the news release.
“Safety and doing all we can to help our members feel comfortable is at the center of all our efforts in getting to this point,” Smith said in the release. “We’re excited to welcome members back in a thoughtful, responsible way.”