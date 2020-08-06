The Keene Family YMCA is allowing non-members to use its showers due to continued power outages in some areas after Tuesday’s storm.
An appointment is not needed, but there could be short waits due to social distancing rules, according to a news release the YMCA sent Thursday. The service will be available as long as there are still outages in the region.
As of late Thursday morning, Eversource was reporting scattered, small-scale outages across the region. In many local communities, anywhere from a handful to several dozen customers were without power. The hardest hit appeared to be Jaffrey, Troy and Winchester, each with around 70 affected customers.
Anyone entering the YMCA's facility on Summit Road to shower must submit to a temperature check, answer questions meant to screen for COVID-19 symptoms and wear a face covering while inside.