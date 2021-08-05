The Keene Family YMCA said Thursday that it will require COVID-19 vaccination for employees and volunteers.
The announcement follows other major organizations with a local presence — like Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health, which includes Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, and Genesis Healthcare, which operates several area nursing homes — implementing their own immunization mandates this week.
A news release from the Keene Y says the new policy is effective immediately, but does not specify the deadline for staff to get their shots. Additional information wasn't immediately available.
The release also doesn't note any potential exceptions to the requirement, although the Associated Press reported that workers can ask for exemption from employer-mandated COVID vaccines for medical or religious reasons.
"This was not a decision we came to lightly," Dan Smith, CEO of the Keene Y, said in the release. "... We believe this is an integral step towards keeping our members, staff, volunteers and guests safe and healthy."
The release notes that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moved Cheshire County's transmission rate Thursday from "moderate" to "substantial," meaning the county had a rate of 50 to 100 new cases per 100,000 people (about 64 cases) in the past seven days.
The Y's announcement comes as cases of the highly contagious delta variant continue to surge nationwide. The variant is more transmissible than the other variants of the virus, and once someone is infected, more of the virus is produced, according to health experts.
The Y's facility on Summit Road is also reinstating its indoor mask policy, the release says. Everyone ages 2 and older is now required to wear a mask inside the building unless they are actively exercising.