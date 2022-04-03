Paula DiBenedetto wasn't supposed to make it.
In mid-November, the Keene resident was feeling "lousy," and figured she had a cold.
"My boyfriend ... looked at me and he said, 'You look gray. You look like a dead man walking,' " DiBenedetto, 60, recalled.
He took her to Cheshire Medical Center's emergency department, where she was immediately intubated and given a tracheotomy due to severe complications from COVID-19.
She doesn't remember much, except that her organs were failing.
"I was in a coma for almost three months," DiBenedetto said.
But despite all odds, she opened her eyes about a month ago, and on March 25, she was able to go home.
"So many people were certain she was not going to make it," said Erin Zamore, a nurse case manager in Cheshire Medical's inpatient rehabilitation services, who was part of DiBenedetto's care team. "Staff were shocked when she started to move her fingers. The day she started speaking, people were all buzzing."
Before getting sick, DiBenedetto said she was healthy, aside from high blood pressure, which is a risk factor for COVID-19. She was also planning on getting her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine just before she was hospitalized for the viral disease.
When she regained consciousness after the coma, there was a long road to recovery ahead of her.
DiBenedetto had to relearn everything: how to get dressed, how to use the bathroom, how to walk.
"It was scary because at that point, I had been in the coma for so long that all of my muscles had shut down," she said.
DiBenedetto worked with the hospital's physical therapy team to get her strength back. Her goal was to walk out of the hospital when she could finally leave.
And that she did.
In front of dozens of employees cheering for her in the Keene hospital's lobby, DiBenedetto stood up from her wheelchair, and, with the aid of a walker, walked her way out the door.
"I thought I was going to be paralyzed my whole life," she said. "It was the best feeling to be able to walk on my own."
Kelli Abbott, one of the hospital's physical therapists who worked closely with DiBenedetto, said helping her was one of the "few shining moments" she's had throughout the pandemic.
"She had so many odds against her yet we were able to help her walk out of here ... ," Abbott said in an email. "We all needed that celebration and reminder that with a little hope amazing moments can happen."
DiBenedetto — who is retired from her late husband's computer business — said her doctors didn't give her a timeframe for when she'll be 100 percent again, since they "haven't seen anyone go through this before."
She has physical and occupational therapists coming to the house a few days a week to help her stay healthy.
Otherwise, DiBenedetto is taking it one day at a time, and counting her blessings along the way.
"I came so close to death," she said, "I don't take anything for granted now."
To sign up for Olivia Belanger’s weekly health newsletter, The Check-Up, visit sentinelsource.com/newsletters/newsletters_ signup.
Funding for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab comes from several sources, including The Sentinel and several local businesses and private donors. We thank these donors, most of whom wish to remain anonymous, for their backing, and we continue to seek additional support. The newsroom maintains full editorial control over all content produced by the lab.