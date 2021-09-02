GILFORD — Madysen Audet was looking forward to a night of fun Sunday when she and a few friends headed to a Pitbull concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.
But not even three songs into the rapper's set, things took a turn for the worse.
"Next thing I knew I was waking up in an ambulance, unable to feel my legs," said the 22-year-old Keene resident.
Audet — who graduated from Keene State College in May — said she overheard her sister's roommate arguing with another woman, who was allegedly accusing the roommate of stealing her drink.
"I thought I would step in and apologize, and I just offered to a buy a drink for them," Audet recalled from her hospital bed at Concord Hospital on Thursday. "... Well, the guy [she was with] did not like that."
The man, according to Audet, climbed over three rows of seats and uppercut her in the jaw.
"I flew like 5 feet back, was unconscious, and that's apparently when the woman was on top of me, wailing me in the head a couple times after he had knocked me out," she said.
Audet was taken to Concord Hospital for her injuries, and due to a blunt trauma to her spinal cord, she's now paralyzed from the waist down. Doctors aren't sure if the paralysis is permanent, so she is being transferred to Tufts Medical Center in Boston for a second opinion Thursday afternoon.
"If they don't find anything, then I guess the next step would be long-term rehab," she said. "... We're hoping to get better answers so that this is not, obviously, the result."
A GoFundMe page has been setup for Audet to help her with bills and her four dogs, who are currently staying with her parents in Concord. More than $7,000 of the $10,000 goal had been raised as of Thursday morning, in addition to donated food and toys for her pups.
Gilford police are actively investigating the incident, according to Chief Anthony Bean Burpee.
The department has been interviewing possible witnesses and collecting evidence surrounding the case, he said in an email Thursday, and has "several leads to include a possible suspect or suspects."
Bean Burpee said the specific charges will not be disclosed to the public until all evidence is collected. However, Audet said she will "obviously press charges."
"I feel like they need to face some consequences for, obviously, their actions because this is serious," she said. "… You can replace somebody’s alcoholic beverage. You can’t replace their legs or their life."
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Gilford Police Department's Investigative Bureau at 603-527-4737.
In the meantime, Audet remains hopeful.
"I know life's not fair, and we don't get what we deserve. But I have just gone into this positive because I didn't hear 'No, I'll never be able to walk again' ... I heard that there is a chance I can," she said. "... Right now, it's about putting in all this effort to get back on my feet."