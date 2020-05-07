WALPOLE — A Keene woman was killed in a motor vehicle crash Thursday afternoon, when the motorcycle she was riding as a passenger crashed into a UPS delivery truck, N.H. State Police announced that night.
Jennifer Washburn, 23, died at the scene, according to a news release.
The crash happened on Route 123 (Whitcomb Road) in Walpole near the intersection with Upper Valley Road. Washburn had been riding on the back of a 2001 Harley Davidson FXSTD that was being driven by Alexander Wrobel, 34, of Marlborough, police said.
Based on the initial investigation, Gary Levesque, 61, of Marlow had just pulled the 2010 Freightliner van he was driving out of a driveway and turned to go south on Route 123 when the motorcycle was heading north, according to police. The news release says Wrobel lost control of the motorcycle, which crossed the center line and struck the Freightliner van.
Wrobel was taken to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene with what police described as minor injuries, and Levesque was uninjured.
Troopers from State Police Troop C responded to the scene to help Walpole police just before 3:30 p.m., and that area of the road was closed for about five hours, the release says.
In addition to Walpole police and state troopers, the N.H. State Police's Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit was assisted by members of the Alstead police and Walpole fire/EMS departments.
The crash is under investigation. Anyone who saw it or who otherwise may have information about it is asked to call Trooper First Class Daniel Quartulli at 223-8993 or email him at Daniel.Quartulli@dos.nh.gov