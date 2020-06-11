FITZWILLIAM — A Keene woman was killed in a motor vehicle crash on Route 12 Wednesday night.
Danielle R. Christian, 31, had already died when emergency crews arrived on the scene near Warren Hill Road, N.H. State Police Troop C said in a news release early Thursday morning.
According to the investigation, Christian had been driving a 2013 Ford Escape south on Route 12 when she lost control of the vehicle, which went off the road and struck a tree, the release says. Based on witness information and evidence at the scene, the vehicle was traveling "at a very high rate of speed," and when it hit the tree, Christian was ejected, according to police.
N.H. State Police responded to the crash site shortly before 7:40 p.m., and the Fitzwilliam Fire Department assisted the agency.
The crash is still being investigated.