A Keene woman has been charged with assault, accused of hitting a Washington Street property owner with a vehicle Thursday morning.
Emily M. Hautanen, 44, was charged with second-degree assault just before 9:30 a.m., according to a call log from the Keene Police Department.
Hautanen allegedly struck the owner of a rental complex at 508 Washington St., with her boyfriend’s truck, which had been parked for an extended period of time at the complex, according to Keene Police Lt. Steven Tenney. The victim was identified by police as Toby Tousley, 60.
Tenney said a tow had been called to remove the truck and that Hautanen confronted the tow-truck driver when she saw her boyfriend’s vehicle being towed.
While attempting to drive the truck off the property, Hautanen hit both the property owner and the tow truck, Tenney said. However, she remained on site and was present when police arrived.
The victim was transported to Cheshire Medical Center with suspected serious injuries, according to Tenney. He was later airlifted to another facility, according to Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid. It wasn’t immediately clear where he had been flown or what his condition is.
Tenney said Hautanen is due in court Friday afternoon and that additional charges may be forthcoming.