A Keene woman arrested Thursday morning has been charged with selling methamphetamine, a felony.
Keene police took Darcie Hall, 41, into custody at her West Street home after conducting an investigation into her alleged drug sales, according to Sgt. T.J. Derendal.
Derendal declined to share details of the investigation but said it had been ongoing before Thursday. He did not have information Friday morning on the amount of methamphetamine police allege Hall sold.
She was held Thursday at the Cheshire County jail and is scheduled to be arraigned today in superior court.