The city of Keene has given the green light to trick-or-treating this year, while emphasizing safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor George Hansel announced in a city memo Tuesday that children can go door-to-door between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Halloween but encouraged safety precautions to help prevent spread of the viral disease.
Those recommendations — based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance — include limiting interactions with others, avoiding group trick-or-treating, staying in one’s home neighborhood to trick-or-treat, not participating if ill, and practicing social distancing, hand hygiene and mask-wearing.
The CDC also says costume masks are not a substitute for cloth masks, unless the costume mask is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric and covers the nose and mouth.
“Halloween is one of the best times of year to wear a mask, and I expect to see some creativity,” Hansel said in his message.
Traditional celebrations like Halloween trick-or-treating, large indoor Día de los Muertos gatherings, crowded Thanksgiving parades and Black Friday shopping sprees could spread the virus and should be avoided, according to the guidance. The CDC recommends alternatives such as virtual Halloween costume contests, holding a small dinner for household members and shopping online.
Trick-or-treating can also be modified to reduce risk, the agency said. It recommends a “scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search” with members of one’s immediate household as a lower-risk option. Another possibility, though it carries moderate risk, is “one-way” trick-or-treating, with separately wrapped treats picked up by families at a safe distance, like at the edge of a driveway or yard.
The National Confectioners Association, a trade group that represents candy-makers, said in a statement that the new CDC guidance “reinforces that Halloween is happening and provides inspiration for creative and safe approaches to celebrating the holiday.”
The organization also provided a statement from Stephen Ostroff, a former CDC and Food and Drug Administration official who has been working with the industry group “to help Americans take the guesswork out of Halloween.”
“Halloween is traditionally an outdoor holiday and the one time of the year when kids want to wear a mask,” Ostroff said. “This is fully consistent with the CDC safety guidelines, and with the appropriate physical distancing, trick-or-treating can safely happen.”
Those with a confirmed COVID-19 case or for whom illness is suspected shouldn’t host or attend holiday gatherings, while people who are at-risk should avoid in-person gatherings or try to mitigate risk at those events, the agency said.
For further CDC guidelines, visit cdc.gov.
Bloomberg News contributed to this report.