The city of Keene has given the green light to trick-or-treating this year, while emphasizing safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor George Hansel announced Tuesday that children can go door-to-door between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Halloween, but encouraged safety precautions to help prevent spread of the viral disease.
Those recommendations — based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance — include limiting interactions with others, avoiding group trick-or-treating, staying in one's home neighborhood to trick-or-treat, not participating if ill and practicing social distancing, hand hygiene and mask-wearing.
The CDC also says costume masks are not a substitute for cloth masks, unless the costume mask is made of two or more layers of breathable fabric and covers the nose and mouth.
"Halloween is one of the best times of year to wear a mask, and I expect to see some creativity," Hansel said in his message.
For further CDC guidelines, visit its website at cdc.gov.