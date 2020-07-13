Christopher C. Cantwell, the well-known white nationalist who resides in Keene, was indicted last week on two new federal charges, adding to an ongoing criminal case against him.
The new charges, handed up by a grand jury in Concord on July 8, are threat to injure property or reputation and cyberstalking.
They allege Cantwell — who became infamous after media coverage of his role in the 2017 white-nationalist demonstrations in Charlottesville, Va. — threatened and harassed another person, with the purpose of inducing him to give Cantwell information about a third party.
Those are in addition to charges of extortionate interstate communications and threatening interstate communications brought in January. Cantwell was arrested Jan. 23 at his Keene home and has been in federal custody since.
His trial had been scheduled for August, but it is unclear whether the new charges will push that back.
Federal prosecutors have alleged that Cantwell used the encrypted-messaging app Telegram in June 2019 to send a vulgar, threatening message to someone, identified in court documents as "Victim 1," including an apparent threat to rape the man’s wife. The message, prosecutors say, was part of an attempt to extract personal identifying information about another man, identified in court documents by the online pseudonym “VM.”
The two new charges quote additional threatening messages that Cantwell allegedly sent to Victim 1. Between June 15 and June 17, 2019, according to the new indictment, Cantwell told Victim 1 he would “lose everything you have,” said he would post a photo with identifiable faces that would lead to Victim 1 “getting unexpected visitors” and wrote, “Tell [VM] that if he gives himself up, he can save your family.”
Implying that Victim 1 used LSD and owned guns, Cantwell also threatened to call the FBI and local child protective services agency, according to the indictment.
Cantwell said he would provide that agency with episodes of “Bowlcast” — indicating that the man Cantwell allegedly threatened is involved with the white-supremacist podcast, which is named after the haircut worn by Dylann S. Roof, the shooter who killed nine people at a Black church in Charleston, S.C., in 2015.
On June 17, 2019, the indictment alleges, Cantwell posted a photograph of Victim 1 and his family, and identified the state, town and street where they lived on an online page for his own podcast, writing that he was going to inform child protective services “that this acid dropping fake Nazi is endangering those children with his behavior.”
Around that time, Cantwell called a child abuse and neglect hotline to make a report about Victim 1, the indictment claims.
An attorney for Cantwell, federal public defender Eric Wolpin, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Cantwell drew national attention after he was featured in a 2017 Vice News documentary on the white-supremacist “Unite the Right” rally that August in Charlottesville, displaying his weapons and justifying the violence — including a lethal car attack — of that weekend.
Within days, a video surfaced online of Cantwell fighting back tears as he announced he was wanted in Virginia on charges alleging he assaulted people with a chemical spray during clashes with counter-protesters — earning him the nickname “the Crying Nazi.” He later pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of assault and battery and was sentenced to time served, plus suspended jail time.
Cantwell has spread racist, anti-Semitic and other hateful rhetoric through his podcast and other channels. He has been accused of using his online platform to threaten people before, including posting anti-Semitic and anti-trans language that targeted the victims in his Virginia criminal case.
After Cantwell's Jan. 23 arrest, 17 firearms were seized from his home and vehicle, a Manchester police officer working with the FBI testified at a Feb. 20 detention hearing.
Cantwell was legally allowed to possess them because he had not been convicted of a felony, the officer, Brett Fernald, said. He has been charged with felonies in the federal case.