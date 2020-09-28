CONCORD — A federal jury on Monday found Christopher C. Cantwell, the white nationalist podcaster known for his role in the 2017 Unite the Right rally, guilty of threatening and extortion charges, according to court records.
Cantwell, 39, of Keene, has been in jail since his arrest in January.
Over the course of a four-day trial last week in U.S. District Court in Concord, federal prosecutors presented evidence of what they called a scheme to extort personal information about another white nationalist personality.
The allegations arose out of a feud between Cantwell and an online group the man belonged to — a collective of pseudonymous white nationalists known as the “Bowl Patrol” who glorified racist and anti-Semitic mass murderers.
In June 2019, angered by what he felt was the group’s harassment of him, Cantwell sent a series of messages over the app Telegram to Bowl Patrol member Benjamin Lambert of Winfield, Mo., who went by the online pseudonym “Cheddar Mane.”
In the messages, which were displayed in court last week, Cantwell threatened to post pictures of Lambert’s family, tell online followers where he lived and call child protective services on him unless he revealed the identity of the Bowl Patrol’s leader, who went by “Vic Mackey” online. He also made what prosecutors described as a rape threat.
“So if you don’t want me to come and [expletive] your wife in front of your kids, then you should make yourself scarce,” Cantwell wrote in the exchange. “Give me Vic, it’s your only out.”
The jury found Cantwell guilty of transmitting extortionate communications and threatening to injure property or reputation. Jurors acquitted him of a third count, cyberstalking.
His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 4, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Concord.
Cantwell rose to national infamy three years ago after a Vice News documentary highlighted his role in the rally, which drew neo-Nazis and other white nationalists to Charlottesville, Va.
Soon after, he was charged in Virginia with using a chemical spray on two counterprotesters during the weekend of the rally. His reaction, in a tearful video he posted online, earned him the nickname “the Crying Nazi.”
Cantwell pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors in 2018 in connection with the Virginia case.
A federal grand jury charged Cantwell in this latest case in January. Federal authorities arrested him early the next morning at his apartment on South Lincoln Street in Keene, where they found 17 guns, according to previous court testimony.