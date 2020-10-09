A Keene State College professor will serve on a newly formed state commission on Holocaust and genocide education, the N.H. Department of Education announced Thursday.
James Waller, chair of Keene State’s Department of Holocaust and Genocide Studies, will be the Department of Education’s nominee.
He joins another person from Keene State — Tom White, coordinator of educational outreach at the Cohen Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies — and Keene’s state senator, Jay Kahn, who are also among the members of the Commission on Holocaust and Genocide Education.
Waller has published extensively on the subject, including his 2002 book “Becoming Evil: How Ordinary People Commit Genocide and Mass Killing,” according to his faculty bio.
“The most important work we can be doing is the work of building peace,” Waller said in a prepared statement issued by the Department of Education Thursday. “Understanding what happens historically when we don’t do that work is crucial to understanding where we are today.”
Kahn advocated for a bill, passed this summer, that required school districts to teach about the Holocaust and genocide and established the new commission “to study best practices for teaching students how intolerance, bigotry, antisemitism, and national, ethnic, racial, or religious hatred and discrimination have evolved in the past, and can evolve into mass violence and genocide.”
The commission is tasked with recommending model school district policies and identifying teaching materials, among other things.
The law set aside one seat for someone from the Cohen Center; separately, the Department of Education chose to nominate Waller as its representative. (The academic department he belongs to at Keene State is distinct from the center.)
Other commission members are state Reps. Arthur Ellison of Concord and Dan Wolf of Newbury; Rabbi Jon Spira-Savett and Dina Michael Chaitowitz of the Jewish Federation of New Hampshire; the Rev. Zachary Harmon of the N.H. Council of Churches; Bishop Peter Libasci of the Diocese of Manchester; Robert Trestan of the Anti-Defamation League; Goffstown Superintendent Brian Balke; teachers Ashley Harbel and Marna Ducharme; and Kati Preston, a Holocaust survivor. The law also designates a second seat for a survivor of genocide or direct descendant.
The commission’s first report is due Jan. 1.