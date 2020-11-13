The Keene City Council’s Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee considered several matters Thursday related to the potential hiring of a part-time employee to handle duties created by the recent approval of a social host ordinance.
The city’s social host ordinance is designed to hold the hosts of rowdy parties accountable for any unruly behavior. To manage the administrative tasks associated with the new ordinance, a part-time position is needed, officials say.
The responsibilities of the position, which would be within the police department and funded in equal parts by the city and Keene State College, would include tracking fines and notifying landlords when tenants at their properties have been cited.
The committee took three votes related to the proposed position Thursday, each of them passing unanimously. The first was to recommend that the council amend the city’s existing municipal services agreement with Keene State College to allow for the hiring of a community liaison specialist. This person would work 20 hours a week at an anticipated hourly rate of $28.52.
City Manager Elizabeth Dragon explained during the committee meeting that the position would be handled through a temporary employment agreement, noting that the position would be associated with a new program.
“This will allow us time to evaluate the demand for the position and the potential additional ways we can align duties with Keene State College,” she said.
The second vote related to the acceptance of Keene State’s portion of the funding for the position. The amount — $7,500 — would cover a six-month period starting when the social host ordinance goes into effect at the end of December and terminating when the municipal services agreement expires June 30.
The final vote was to recommend that the city transfer its half of the funding from its marketing and development account to a police personnel line to pay the employee.
Dragon said the marketing and development account generally pays for marketing, materials for the economic development office and the city’s downtown coordinator position. She said there will be enough funds in that line after the transfer to continue to cover the downtown coordinator position and support the economic development office.
Passed earlier this month and going into effect on Dec. 31, the social host ordinance is the result of several years of work by the Concerned East Side Neighbors, a grassroots advocacy group that has expressed concern about parties in their neighborhoods that they say often get out of hand.
The penalty for the first violation of the ordinance is a $300 fine, with escalating fines for subsequent offenses within a year. Guests at unruly gatherings can also be fined if they continue to violate the ordinance after receiving a verbal warning from the police.
The committee’s recommendations will head to the full council for further review.