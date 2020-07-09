The Keene City Council’s Planning, Licenses and Development Committee voted Wednesday to recommend a resolution encouraging residents to wear face masks when in public to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The resolution, approved unanimously, recommends that the employees of all Keene businesses, as well as members of the public, wear face coverings when they are inside those establishments or in outdoor areas where business is conducted.
The proposed resolution must still go before the full City Council for a final vote. The council’s next meeting is set for July 16 at 7 p.m.
Parents of children between the ages of 2 and 10 would be encouraged to make their own decisions about masks, and mask-wearing is not recommended for children under 2 or people who have been advised against it due to certain medical conditions.
Health experts recommend face coverings when around other people to minimize the possibility that one’s respiratory droplets — spread by coughing, sneezing or speaking — infect others.
Committee members emphasized that the resolution would not mandate masks, but rather would state the city’s position that wearing a face mask when in public is a good idea.
The resolution got its start as a proposed ordinance that would have required the use of masks in settings where social distancing is difficult. Councilor Randy Filiault, who proposed the ordinance in late May, withdrew it in early June following a legal challenge to the Nashua mask ordinance that his proposal was based upon.
The resolution advanced Wednesday was proposed by Filiault, along with Councilors Terry Clark and Robert Williams.