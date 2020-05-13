With the cloud of COVID-19 hanging over the city’s finances, Keene officials have put forth a spending plan for the coming fiscal year.
The $60.6 million budget proposal, which was sent to the City Council’s finance, organization and personnel committee last week, calls for about $42 million in general fund expenditures, plus $18.5 million from other city funds, including the water, sewer and equipment funds.
If adopted by the City Council in June, the general fund budget would represent a 1.8 percent decrease from the general fund figure the council approved last year.
While the budgets for Cheshire County and the school district are projected to drive up Keene’s total tax rate slightly, according to City Manager Elizabeth Dragon, Keene’s proposed 2020-21 budget would not require a hike to the city’s portion of the rate.
“The staff worked diligently to bring forward a proposed city budget with no change in the city portion of the tax rate, keeping it at $14.81,” Dragon wrote in a budget letter accompanying the proposal. “The anticipated overall tax rate is projected at $38.11, a 1.35 percent increase over the prior year.”
Under Keene’s proposed budget, the city would raise $25.6 million in revenue through property taxes. That would be down slightly from the nearly $26 million in property tax revenue approved as part of the 2019-20 budget.
When the COVID-19 outbreak began, city officials anticipated a strain on finances. In her budget message, Dragon said the city has been keeping track of unanticipated expenses and potential impacts to revenue streams.
She said funding from federal stimulus programs, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and state grants will enable the city to recoup about three quarters of the funds that have been expended in response to the outbreak. In some cases, the expenditures may be fully refunded, she noted.
Dragon wrote that the city has already begun to receive “small amounts” from the federal CARES Act, the $2.2 trillion relief package signed into law by President Donald Trump in late March, which have been used by the city’s fire and police departments. A portion has also been allocated to Keene’s Dillant-Hopkins Airport in North Swanzey.
As Keene continues to navigate the economic fallout of the virus, Dragon is urging city officials to approach decisions about public finances with careful consideration.
“The COVID-19 crises has caused us all to step back, late in this budget development process, and consider what our future may hold,” Dragon wrote in her budget message. “This pandemic will no doubt have lasting effects on our community for years to come, increasing the importance that city leaders be both thoughtful and strategic as it responds, and avoiding rash decisions, which could bring unintended consequences.”
Though she said the city will feel some impact to its revenues during the upcoming fiscal year, she said it will feel the brunt of the hit in the following year. Fiscal year 2022 marks the start of the state’s two-year budget process, which Dragon said will likely include “downshifting any revenue losses to local communities.”
She also wrote that the city’s spending plan will prioritize “shovel-ready” projects that will make Keene more competitive as it seeks grant funding to help move these projects along. This concept was also promoted by Mayor George Hansel last month, when he announced a “Keene stimulus package” aimed at generating economic activity in the city.
“There is an ongoing concerted effort to maximize our stimulus and grant funding potentials — to both reinvigorate the community and invest in identified priorities related to infrastructure, resiliency and sustainability,” Dragon wrote.
In addition to the $60.6 million total operating budget, the proposed spending plan would also allocate $4.7 million in capital funding.
The budget would also create capital reserve funds for emergency communications, IT systems and infrastructure, reappraisal and road infrastructure.
Over the coming weeks, the finance, organization and personnel committee will be reviewing the proposed plan, with a public hearing scheduled during the City Council’s regular meeting June 4 at 7 p.m. The council is expected to vote on the budget during its meeting on June 18. Fiscal year 2021 begins July 1.