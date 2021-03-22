The City of Keene has given notice to Cheshire TV that it will end its contract with the public-access station unless the station agrees to amend a portion of the agreement, according to a letter sent to the organization by City Manager Elizabeth Dragon.
In a letter addressed to CTV Executive Director David Kirkpatrick, Dragon explains that the city was triggering the termination process outlined in the agreement, which allows the contract between the city and the station to end without reason so long as there is a 120-day notice.
However, she said the matter could be resolved if the organization agrees to amend its articles of agreement to make both Keene and the town of Swanzey — which also recently terminated its contract with CTV — voting members of the organization with votes proportionate to the percentage of money each contributes to CTV. The amended language would still allow CTV’s membership to retain the right to appoint and remove board members, approve the annual budget, amend the articles of agreement and approve bylaws, Dragon said.
“This amendment would allow Cheshire TV to continue with its operations in its present corporate form, and it could persuade the Town of Swanzey to continue its funding and participation in Cheshire TV,” she wrote in the letter. “More importantly it would provide transparency and oversight by the communities financially supporting the organization.”
Cheshire TV is a public-access television station that airs a variety of locally produced programming. Established in 2005, the station was originally funded via a cable franchise fee paid to the city of Keene by area cable providers. But in January 2019, the city executed a new agreement, in which Cheshire TV receives a flat rate of $15,150 each month. CTV provides the city with streaming services, including airing public meetings.
Dragon said the reason for the city’s decision to cancel the agreement is due to recent activity by the nonprofit’s board of directors. A group within CTV’s membership — people who have TV shows along with other community stakeholders — ousted most of the previous board members in a contentious meeting earlier this year, following months of concern about the old board’s handling of the CTV bylaws.
But Dragon said in her letter that the city has been made aware of “serious violations” of the bylaws and articles of incorporation by the very people who led the charge to vote out previous board members for not following the bylaws. She also says there are “serious concerns related to Cheshire TV members who played lead [roles] in orchestrating the board turnover, and who are now financially benefitting from their own actions.”
“It has become clear that the organization, as currently incorporated and operated, lacks the transparency and oversight required to protect the substantial investment in the organization being made by the community,” Dragon wrote.
David Kirkpatrick, now CTV’s executive director, a paid position, was one of the members involved in efforts to overturn the old board. He had previously been employed as the public-access station’s field production manager but was fired in July following a series of social media posts that were critical of the organization.
Asked Sunday about the city’s concern that some of those who led the charge to oust old board members are now benefiting from the change, Kirkpatrick emphasized that there has been no inappropriate action taken by the current board. He said Dragon doesn’t fully understand the situation and described it in her letter “in a misleading way.”
He said the issue “speaks to the need for both sides to come together in dialog, to work together, try [to] reach an agreement that works for everybody, and most importantly that preserves the integrity of our mission.”
Kirkpatrick said the proposed amendment to CTV’s articles of agreement was not reasonable. On Thursday, he told The Sentinel that he sees the proposed amendment as an attempt by the city to “take over” CTV and that the current contract says that the city will not be involved in the operations of the organization. Under the existing agreement, the city has the right to appoint one person to serve on the CTV board of directors.
In a Feb. 10 letter to Dragon, CTV board members Ruzzel Zullo and Jodi Newell requested a meeting with the city for the purpose of discussing what brought about the recent turnover of the board of directors. However, they said they would like to examine other options besides the one proposed by Dragon, which they feel would take power away from CTV’s membership.
“We can envision a number of alternatives to the total replacement of members with the communities serving as they only members for legal purposes,” they wrote, “and we would like to explore them with you in person.”
In a Feb. 17 response, Dragon says she’d be happy to meet with the board members but also said the reasons for the turnover are “somewhat irrelevant” and discussing them would put “the city in a position of untangling ‘he said’ ‘she said’ accusations.” She also said she confirmed with Swanzey that the town would not be interested in entering a new agreement with CTV unless the amendment proposed by the city is accepted.
Swanzey Town Administrator Michael Branley did not immediately respond to an inquiry about whether the town would be willing to work with CTV again if the agreement is amended.
During a Thursday City Council meeting, Keene Mayor George Hansel referred a request from CTV — to hold a public hearing on the termination of the agreement — to Dragon. Councilor Randy Filiault challenged that, saying that not allowing public discussion is not transparent, while Hansel said that the review of ongoing contracts is not in the council’s purview.
The council voted 11-4 to uphold the mayor’s ruling.
Hansel said that if representatives from CTV are interested in addressing the full council about the city’s relationship with the organization they can do so. Dragon said in an email Saturday that she intended to follow up with CTV to see if they would like to be placed on an upcoming council agenda.
Kirkpatrick said he intends to request a public hearing again.