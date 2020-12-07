A Walmart company spokeswoman on Monday confirmed COVID-19 cases related to the Keene store, but declined to specify the number.
Spokeswoman Rebecca Thomason did not indicate whether the cases involved staff or customers, but said the number connected to the Keene location is not "overly concerning."
She deferred to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services on the question of how many cases there are, saying that with states taking different approaches to reporting COVID-19 cases, the company is "leaving it up to the local health department" to provide this information.
When asked about the cases, a spokesperson for the state health department said the agency does not release identifiable information about people who've tested positive due to privacy concerns.
"Businesses have always been encouraged to self-report cases within their establishments," the spokesperson said in an email Monday evening. "If there is a need for public notice, [the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services] will issue a press release."