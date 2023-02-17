Following a lengthy deliberative session where Keene voters used the meeting to urge the state to change how it funds public education, residents will see all warrant articles unchanged on the ballot in March.
The first is a four-year contract with the Keene Education Association, and the other is a three-year agreement with the Association of Keene Tutors.
The Keene Education Association contract includes estimated pay and benefit increases of $1,164,386 in the first year, with a four-year cumulative increase of $9,973,817.
The estimated costs for pay and benefit increases in the first year of the Association of Keene Tutors contract are $119,876, with a three-year cumulative increase of $629,998. Members' job titles will also change from "tutors" to "classroom assistants"
The other two articles on the ballot ask voters to authorize the district to host a special meeting if either of the contracts fails at the polls. These meetings would address only the cost items of the collective-bargaining agreements.
