When Keene residents head to the polls Tuesday, March 8, they will consider the school district’s $71.1 million budget proposal and vote for three school board members.
Here’s a look at the Keene School District warrant:
Budget proposal: The $71,055,903 proposed budget represents an approximately 2.7 percent increase over the 2021-22 budget. The $1.8 million difference is largely driven by the cost of health insurance premiums, which are up about 15 percent over the current year, according to district officials.
The budget also includes funds to hire a second English language teacher to work with students who don’t speak English as a first language, money to restore the elementary renovations budget (which was trimmed from the current year’s budget ahead of last year’s deliberative session), and $25,000 for professional development to address the mental health and welfare of staff.
The district’s proposed budget would increase school-related property taxes in the city by about 4.2 percent, or $65.90 on a house valued at $100,000, according to district officials. The district’s default budget of $70,312,702 would be implemented if voters reject the proposed operating budget.
Other warrant articles: Voters will also be asked to set aside funds from the 2021-22 budget surplus for a maintenance reserve fund and special education reserve fund.
The $450,000 requested for the school buildings maintenance fund would come from this year’s surplus and would allow the district to fix problems that pop up suddenly, district officials said at the deliberative session earlier this month.
The $150,000 requested from the surplus for the special education trust fund would be dedicated to unanticipated special education costs, such as out-of-district placements, according to district officials.
Contested races: There are eight candidates running for three open seats on the Keene Board of Education.
The candidates for three-year terms are Ryan Clancy, Anthony Ferrantello, Randy Filiault, Rebecca Lancaster, Kyle Macie, Downey Page, Kris Roberts and David Rossall. The three candidates who receive the most votes March 8 will win the seats.
Lancaster, Macie and Roberts are running for re-election, as their terms expire this year.
Filiault and Roberts are city councilors.
Voting: All wards will vote at the Keene Recreation Center at 312 Washington St., and because the Keene School District follows an official-ballot meeting format, all proposals will be voted up or down at the polls. Polls will be open Tuesday, March 8, from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Budget documents and other information can be found at https://bit.ly/3GBqosw.