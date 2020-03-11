Keene School District voters overwhelmingly approved a new contract for tutors Tuesday, as well as a $68.7 million budget and three other union contracts.
Three people were elected to the school board during the district’s annual elections — Shaun M. Filiault, Jaclyn S. Headings and Peter Starkey, who ousted a veteran board member and left a Keene city councilor coming up short.
The tutors’ contract had been a point of contention between the school board and the Association of Keene Tutors. The two parties reached a stalemate in negotiations last year, and the proposal on the ballot reflected the recommendations of a neutral fact-finder.
The school board opposed the contract, arguing the average raise of 3 percent would be higher than the nationwide average and would cost too much. The tutors union said higher pay is needed to stay competitive and reduce turnover.
The contract, which runs through June 2023, passed as Article 9 on the ballot, 1,108 to 216.
It is projected increase wage and benefits costs by $339,938, which includes retroactive pay increases for the current year. Since June, the tutors have been working under an expired contract.
“Article 9 was a needed measure to ensure that our tutors have a livable wage, and I couldn’t be more excited for them,” said incoming board member Filiault, who was a vocal supporter of passing the contract. “The Keene voters got it right.”
In the school board race, Filiault, Headings and Starkey received 878, 779 and 684 votes, respectively, beating out incumbent Jim Carley, with 346, and Philip M. Jones, a sitting city councilor, with 554.
Filiault, 38, a law clerk at Bragdon, Baron & Kossayda P.C. in Keene and an adjunct professor at River Valley Community College, said he thinks voters responded to the various ways he communicated with them, via canvassing, social media and signs.
“That’s what the next board needs to do is communicate effectively with the voters,” he said. He also congratulated Starkey and Headings, while thanking Carley for his service.
Starkey, 28, is the executive director of Monadnock Peer Support and a previous school board member, having served from 2016 to 2019. Headings, 53, works as a senior software support analyst at Jenzabar Inc., a higher education software company.
Carley has been a member of the board for six years, and previously chaired the school board in Marlborough.
“I’ve always believed I serve at the pleasure and will of the voters, and tonight the voters spoke very clearly that they wanted change,” Carley wrote in an email in which he described what an honor the past six years have been. “I congratulate each of the new Board members and wish them all the best in their new positions.”
Out of about 19,000 registered voters in the city, 1,340 residents cast ballots at the polls at the Keene Recreation Center Tuesday.
Passed by a margin of 1,045-231, the $68,684,935 budget for the upcoming school year is up $1,926,408, or 2.9 percent, from the budget approved a year ago.
The operating budget figure does not include the additional cost increases for staff contracts approved in separate warrant articles. In total, voters appropriated $69,151,916.
The other union contracts approved Tuesday are for the Keene Educational Office Personnel Group, the Keene Clinical Service Providers and AFSCME Local 2973, which represents custodians.
All run through June 2024 and would have estimated cost increases in the first year of $32,268, $43,434 and $51,341, respectively. The school board supported all three agreements.