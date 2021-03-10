Keene voters on Tuesday approved the entire school district warrant, including the $69.2 million operating budget and a pair of staff contracts, and elected six members to the Keene Board of Education.
The $69,155,390 budget for next year, which marks a 0.005 percent increase over the current year, passed 481-138. As a result, the city's school-related property taxes are set to rise by 5.75 percent, or $212.70 on a house worth $200,000, an increase that district officials have attributed to a $2.2 million drop in state education funding.
Kyle Macie, a 37-year-old Keene native and city police officer, won the lone contested school board race on the ballot. He received 232 votes, 30 more than his closest competitor, William Pearson, a former state representative for Keene. The other two candidates in the race, Rebecca Presutti and Heather Jones, got 108 and 42 votes, respectively.
Macie, who was the head coach of the Keene High School boys ice hockey team from 2008 to 2016 and has two children at Fuller Elementary School, will serve a one-year term on the board, filling the remainder of the term of former board member Julia Atkins, who resigned in November due to a move out of state.
"I’m excited," Macie said Tuesday night. "I appreciate all the support that I did get, and I’m kind of anxious to get going."
He added that his top priority as a board member is getting kids back in school five days a week as soon as it's safe to do so, potentially by the end of the school year. Keene, like most school districts throughout the Monadnock Region, has been offering a mix of in-person and remote classes this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the five other races for the nine-member board, candidates ran unopposed. Board Chairman George Downing won a third three-year term with 435 votes, and incumbent Scott Ansevin-Allen earned a second term with 392 votes. Ronald Wright, whom the board appointed in December to fill Atkins’ seat until the election, won a full three-year term with 402 votes.
Two candidates also won two-year terms on the board, openings caused by board member resignations within the past year. Rossana Rossoukh-Kordana earned one of the seats with 373 votes, and Keene City Councilor Raleigh Ormerod took the other with 467 votes. Ormerod, who was at the Keene Recreation Center when polls closed Tuesday evening, said his top priority on the board will be helping to lead the district out of the pandemic.
"[I want to] make sure we can get back safely," said Ormerod, who previously served as a board-appointed interim member after longtime board member Edward R. Murdough resigned in August 2018. "I want to also make sure that we get enough funds from the federal and from the state [governments] for the reopening, because there’s costs with that, as well."
Ormerod also noted that voters overwhelmingly approved both of the four-year staff contracts on the ballot Tuesday — one with the Keene Association of Principals and Supervisors and the other with the Keene Paraprofessionals Association.
"I think the community is really supporting our schools, and I’m so happy to see that," he said. "It makes my job easier."
The contract with the Keene Association of Principals and Supervisors, which represents 23 people in management and leadership positions within the district, passed 458-176. The estimated costs for pay and benefit increases in the first year of the contract are $62,468, with a four-year total estimated increase of $668,521.
Voters approved the contract with the Keene Paraprofessionals Association, which represents 55 full-time and 31 part-time district employees, 532-104. The estimated costs for pay and benefit increases in the first year of the contract are $61,415, with a four-year total estimated increase of $634,291.
The final warrant article, which is on the ballot every year and authorizes the school board to purchase or lease land and buildings adjacent to existing district facilities, passed 410-222.
Overall, 648 out of the city's 21,157 registered voters cast ballots, a roughly 52 percent drop in turnout from last year's school district election, which came days before the COVID-19 pandemic drastically altered daily life in New Hampshire.