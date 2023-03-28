From left, Keene school board candidates Raleigh Ormerod, Jennifer Friedman and Carter Chamberlin sit in the Keene Recreation Center on Tuesday night while the unofficial results are printed for the school district elections. Ormerod, an incumbent; Friedman; and Jaclyn Headings, also an incumbent, won the three seats up for grabs.
The final voters of the evening fill out their ballots for the school district elections in the Keene Recreation Center on Tuesday night.
James Rinker / Sentinel Staff
Jennifer Friedman, from left, Jaclyn Headings and Raleigh Ormerod each won three-year terms to the Keene Board of Education on Tuesday.
Cora Elliot submits her ballot for the Keene School District elections Tuesday evening at the Keene Recreation Center while Selectman Charles Stone looks on.
James Rinker / Sentinel Staff
At the Keene Recreation Center on Tuesday evening, Checklist Supervisor Linda Haas puts away binders containing lists of voters for the Keene School District elections.
James Rinker / Sentinel Staff
Keene voters on Tuesday handily approved the entire school district warrant, including the $72.6 million budget, and voted in three school board members.
With a trio of three-year school board positions open, incumbent Jaclyn Headings won with 717 votes, fellow incumbent Raleigh Ormerod won 620 and Jennifer Friedman won with 710, according to unofficial results. Carter Chamberlain lost, earning 241 votes.
During the campaign, the three winners all agreed that public education is crucial, and said they're interested in preserving the system and improving conditions for students. Among their priorities for the new term, the three candidates also mentionedfinancial burden on tax payers, the mental health of students and implementing anti-bullying measures.
According to unofficial results, voters also green-lit, 782-100, a budget of $72,619,570. This budget is up $963,667, or 1.3 percent, from the current year’s budget of $71,665,903.
Two collective bargaining agreements also passed at the polls Tuesday.
The Keene Education Association contract includes estimated pay and benefit increases of $1,164,386 in the first year, with a four-year cumulative increase of $9,973,817. That contract passed 807-84.
The estimated costs for pay and benefit increases in the first year of the Association of Keene Tutors contract are $119,876, with a three-year cumulative increase of $629,998. Members' job titles will also change from "tutors" to "classroom assistants," under the new contract. Voters approved the warrant article 813-72.
Candidates for three-year terms as district moderator and clerk — Kathleen O'Donnell and Katelyn Robinson, respectively — ran unopposed. O'Donnell won with 789 votes, and Robinson with 765.
