Keene’s COVID-19 vaccination site will be closed Friday because of the snow forecast in the region, according to its director.
About 900 appointments — the vast majority of which are for second doses — will be pushed to Sunday, said Tricia Zahn, director of the Greater Monadnock Public Health Network, which runs the site. People will keep the same time slot as previously planned.
If Sunday doesn't work for those with a Friday appointment, they can reschedule at vaccines.nh.gov or by calling 2-1-1.
Vaccination sites have been set up across New Hampshire. Keene’s is at 110 Krif Road (follow the signs to the end of the road). The site follows a drive-thru format.