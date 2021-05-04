The Keene Unitarian Universalist Church on Washington Street is among the latest inclusions on the N.H. State Register of Historic Places.
The N.H. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources announced the listing, along with five others, Monday.
The church has two different architectural styles, as it was built in the late 19th century and saw an addition in the mid-20th century, according to a news release from the department — each time featuring a different New Hampshire-sourced material.
“The 1894 church’s Gothic Revival elements are made from granite quarried at the nearby Roxbury Granite Company; they harmonize with the church’s Tudor-style stucco gables and diamond-paned leaded glass windows,” the release says. “An attached contemporary-style education wing, added in 1959-60, incorporates Kalwall, a prefabricated exterior material still made in Manchester, N.H.”
The congregation was founded in 1824 and had its first church at the corner of Main and Church streets, before moving to the current building at 69 Washington St. after its construction in 1894, according to the church’s website.
In addition to signifying historical importance, inclusion on the state’s historic places register can qualify a property for state assistance for preservation work, along with some relief from various code regulations, according to the N.H. Division of Historical Resources.