Residents of Keene, Swanzey, Marlborough and Wilton may soon be saving on their electric bills, according to a joint news release Wednesday from the four municipalities, announcing that their community power programs will launch in June.
“We are thrilled to announce that this program will save people money and help our community meet its renewable energy goals,” said Elizabeth Dragon, Keene City Manager, in the release. The launch of these plans presents an opportunity for power customers to save 25 percent on electricity.
The four communities made up the first community power group in New Hampshire, the release points out, and were assisted in the process by a consulting team of Standard Power and Good Energy.
Under a community power arrangement, a municipal government rather than a utility company sources electricity for local consumers. This gives the municipality more control over the power supply, allowing it to seek lower-cost or greener options, while a utility continues to maintain transmission lines and deliver the electricity.
According to the N.H. Department of Energy, while a utility delivers electricity to a home or business, customers have more options for who supplies that energy, and that’s where competitive suppliers come in. Customers can buy their energy supply from a utility, or they can get it from an alternate provider.
Each of the four communities’ plans includes a standard rate for eligible customers about 8 cents cheaper than Eversource’s default rate of 20.22 cents per kilowatt hour, according to the release.
“The rates are a great start for our program,” Julius Peel, Swanzey Land Use and Zoning Coordinator, said in the release. “This program provides genuine savings and stable rates for residents and small businesses that don’t want to watch or worry about energy markets and costs. They just want bills they can afford.”
Eversource customers in Keene, Swanzey, Marlborough and Wilton will be automatically enrolled in the program, but may choose to opt out.
