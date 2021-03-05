When Keene residents head to the polls Tuesday, they will consider the school district’s $69.2 million budget proposal, and vote for six school board members, though only one of those races is contested.
Here’s a look at the Keene School District warrant:
Budget proposal: The district’s $69,155,390 budget proposal for next year is $3,476, or 0.005 percent, more than the current year’s operating budget. If voters reject the proposal, a default budget of $68,930,190 would take effect.
Other warrant articles:
A four-year contract proposal with the Keene Association of Principals and Supervisors, which represents 23 people in management and leadership positions within the district. The estimated costs for pay and benefit increases in the first year of the contract are $62,468, with a four-year total estimated increase of $668,521.
A four-year contract proposal with the Keene Paraprofessionals Association, which represents 55 full-time and 31 part-time district employees. The estimated costs for pay and benefit increases in the first year of the contract are $61,415, with a four-year total estimated increase of $634,291.
The Keene Board of Education and bargaining units have already ratified the two contracts on this year’s warrant.
Contested races: Heather Jones, Kyle Macie, William Pearson and Rebecca Presutti are seeking a one-year term on the nine-member Keene Board of Education. For each of the other five seats on the ballot, candidates are running unopposed.
Voting: All wards will vote for officers and on all warrant articles by ballot at the Keene Recreation Center at 312 Washington St., where polls will be open Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.