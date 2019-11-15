The pitch for free morning parking in downtown Keene is still on the table after an advocate of the idea made the case before the City Council’s finance, organization and personnel committee.
Roger Weinreich, a board member of the Keene Downtown Group, presented the proposal at Thursday’s committee meeting, after the group wrote a letter requesting downtown parking be gratis from 8 to 11 a.m.
The aim, according to the group, is to boost traffic for Main Street businesses.
The finance committee referred the proposal to city staff to return with a recommendation in 30 days.
Weinreich, owner of Good Fortune Jewelry on Main Street, said the downtown group had been hoping to launch free morning parking in December and try it through March. But Medard K. Kopczynski, Keene’s economic development director, said a mechanism for this was unlikely to be ready that quickly, and would still need to go through the council approval process.
Acknowledging the experimental nature of the plan and that it’s subject to change, Weinreich said the idea is to waive meter fees for those three hours on Main Street and Central Square, though the two-hour limit for each spot would still be enforced.
“We’d start to see what happens. Do people come downtown? Do people care to come downtown?” he said.
If it’s successful, Weinreich said, the free parking could help Main Street businesses that are struggling to compete with online retailers and national chains.
Pointing out that most major businesses downtown don’t open until 10 a.m., though, Kopczynski said he’s not sure how effective a morning fee waiver would be or how its success could be accurately measured.
He said staff would need to craft such a program under city regulations and consider practical concerns, including defining how turnover would be enforced.
The group’s letter included that parking revenue was likely down in the mornings, citing anecdotal evidence of empty spaces. Kopczynski confirmed that assertion.
“And it’s also clear based on the report that we submitted to the City Council last year that the parking demand has shifted more toward the evening,” Kopczynski said.
Presented to the council and the public in June 2018, that report by city staff recommended shifting the times for paid parking to start at 9 or 10 a.m. and end at 7 p.m. on weekdays and 5 p.m. on Saturday.
Meter and kiosk fees are currently enforced Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
On-street meters cost 85 cents per hour, and off-street meters, such as those in the Gilbo Avenue lot, are 35 cents per hour. These prices went up at the beginning of this year, the first increase since November 2015. Before that, parking fees hadn’t changed since 2002.
Meter fees, along with parking-space rentals and fines, go to the city’s parking fund, which is used to enforce regulations and maintain parking areas and facilities. In the 2019-20 operating budget proposal released earlier this year, the city estimated the parking fund earned about $1.88 million in the prior year.
Kopczynski told the committee he could return to its first December meeting with more information. He also noted that city staff is slated to submit a parking master plan for the council’s consideration in the spring.