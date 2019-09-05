The city of Keene will move forward with the tax-deeding process on a vacant industrial property with more than $900,000 owed in back taxes and interest, after a 12-2 vote by councilors Thursday night.
Councilors George S. Hansel and Robert S. Sutherland opposed the measure, while Councilor Stephen L. Hooper was absent.
Since February, when Councilors Mitchell H. Greenwald, Janis O. Manwaring and David C. Richards proposed starting the process, the question of whether to take the 20-plus acres on Laurel Street by tax deed has been debated several times.
Councilors have weighed the potential financial gain from taking the property against any potential liability, since the city would own the site as is, including the environmental hazards and contaminants that have been discovered through groundwater testing, along with any unknown risks.
Manchester-based property owner Brian J. Thibeault bought the property in 2013 at a foreclosure auction for $50,000, after longtime owner and toy-turned-tool manufacturer Kingsbury Corp. filed for bankruptcy. Thibeault inherited about $670,000 in tax debt, which has continued to accumulate interest.
The city received a check on May 9 for $100,067.70, which covered the 2016 property taxes that were due.
He now owes a total of $903,775.77, Dragon told the council Thursday.